Get Help With Trees in Your Community

The PA Tree Community Assistance Program helps communities that need support caring for their trees.

Trees in cities and towns can help manage stormwater, control sediment erosion, and help reduce the impacts of extreme heat by cooling neighborhoods and reducing energy costs.

Through the PA Tree Community Assistance Program, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will contract directly with trusted tree-care professionals who will perform the work in eligible and approved communities.

Municipalities and nonprofits are encouraged to contact DCNR Urban and Community Forestry staff for assistance and to discuss the project before applying.