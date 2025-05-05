Pennsylvania’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI)

To guide the SAKI, Pennsylvania has created a multidisciplinary team (MDT) made up of experts and stakeholders from across the state. The MDT plays a critical role in ensuring the initiative is effective, coordinated, and survivor-centered by:

Assisting with the coordination of the inventory process.

Supporting the implementation of the statewide automated tracking system.

Facilitating communication among healthcare providers, law enforcement, forensic labs, and victim service providers.

Identifying barriers and solutions to improve the collection and tracking of sexual assault kits.

The MDT meets regularly to share expertise, inform decision-making, and promote public safety while maintaining a victim-centered response. Key stakeholders represented on PA SAKI’s MDT include: