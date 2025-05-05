Constables' Education and Training

Training
Basic Training Class Cost: $1,485.00
All newly elected constables or appointed deputy constables are required, under Act 49-2009 §7142(a) to attend and successfully complete Basic Training to perform judicial duties and be paid by the courts. Constables and appointed deputy constables must be registered with PCCD. For more information, please visit refer to this webpage or call PCCD at (717) 265-8551 or (717) 265- 8552.
To successfully complete Basic Training, an individual must attend and participate in all training as scheduled during the same training year, achieve a passing score of at least 70% on each written examination administered during the Course, and successfully demonstrate practical skills during each proficiency examination. Each subject presented during the Basic Training includes a written examination. An individual who receives less than 70% on any written exam will have only one opportunity to re-test in that subject. If an individual fails the re-test, that individual has failed the Basic Training Course and will not be certified by the Board.
Basic Training will consist of instruction in the following subjects:
- Role of the Constable in the Justice System
- Professional Development
- Civil Law and Process
- Criminal Law and Process
- Use of Force
- Mechanics of Arrest
- Defensive Tactics
- Prisoner Transport and Custody
- Court Security
- Crisis Intervention
- Management of Aggressive Behavior (MOAB)
- Expandable Baton
- Oleoresin Capsicum (OC)
For more details on these courses, see the 2025 Constables’ Training Schedule.
Continuing Education Cost: $210.00
Constables and deputy constables must successfully complete the 20-Hour Continuing Education Course in 2025 to renew their certifications for 2026. Based upon successful completion of Continuing Education by Friday, November 21, 2025 at 5:00 pm, constables and deputy constables will be issued certification cards in December 2025, which will indicate certification for 2026.
Please note: All active and certified constables and deputy constables will automatically be enrolled into the required online subjects in Temple’s Canvas System. These three online subjects will be available in Canvas on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
Civil Review and Levies (4-hours online): This course will review constable-involved civil actions involving levies to include enforcement of monetary judgments and recovery of possession of real property, and civil law updates to include amended statutes and new rules. Lastly, legal reminders of remaining constable-involved civil actions will be covered. This four-hour, online, and asynchronous course involves lecture material, knowledge checks in the form of short quizzes, and a final examination.
Domestic Violence (4-hours online): Constables may come upon different issues while performing their court-ordered assignments. Many times, victims or defendants will ask constables for advice while they are serving a court civil complaint or searching for a defendant who has a warrant for them. First and foremost, the constable should never give legal advice, but the constable can guide the victim of domestic abuse to the proper agencies. This course will educate the constable on what domestic violence is, describe protection orders, describe the duties of a constable when observing domestic violence, and assist with informing the victims of where to refer them.
Human Trafficking (4-hours online): This course offers an in-depth overview of the crime of human trafficking. The course dispels myths and misconceptions on who trafficking victims are and where they live. The course offers information on the various forms of human trafficking and indicators of trafficking. The goal of the course is for constables to become aware of labor and sex trafficking situations they may encounter in the course of their duties, and to respond appropriately.
Mechanics of Arrest (8-hours in person): This course is designed to provide the constable with the proper procedures for pre-planning and the physical operations for the Mechanics of an Arrest. Constables will also complete a refresher on De-escalation and Use-of-Force. A variety of scenarios and drills have been put in place to assist the constable in both the facilitation of learning and assessments. The course includes an examination along with assessment scenarios.
Basic Firearms Class Cost: $1,485.00
The 40-Hour Basic Firearms Training Course is designed to provide an essential grounding in acceptable law enforcement techniques for any constable who is not Act 49 certified with a weapon and who is not precluded under State or Federal law from possessing or using a firearm. The Course consists of a series of lectures, laboratory activities, and practical exercises that provide a basic understanding in the safe manipulation of a duty revolver or pistol. It starts with the presumption that the participant has little or no formal training. The Course stresses safe handling techniques, proper cleaning, correct weapons handling skills and marksmanship. As part of the training, the constable will be exposed to firing in reduced light and to interactive judgmental shooting scenarios. It is offered at the conclusion of the 80-Hour Basic Training Course. The CQC is divided into two stages. A shooter must qualify on each phase with a score of at least a 75%. The shooter who fails to pass one of the phases will be permitted to repeat the phase on which he or she did not meet the 75% threshold. This Course includes a written exam.
Prior to registering to attend the 40-Hour Basic Firearms training, all constables and deputy constables must complete and submit the PCCD Background Check Form (PCCD Form 214), which can be found on the right. After the form is submitted, PCCD staff will complete a Background Check to determine eligibility to enroll in the 40-Hour Basic Firearms Training Course.
Payment made payable to PCCD can be mailed to:
PCCD
BTS-Constables' Program
PO Box 1167
Harrisburg, PA 17108-1167
Once payment, an enrollment form, handgun registration form and a background check form (if not completed during the 80-Hour Basic Training) are received, Program Staff will enroll you into the 40-Hour Basic Firearms Training Course.
The 2025 8-Hour Annual Qualification Course will consist of a written test, administrative procedures, safety brief and firing the Constable Qualification Course (CQC) of fire. There will be no practice of the CQC. A Student Firearms Study Guide will be available in CCETS and on the right of this page; constables must review and study this Guide prior to attending a 8-Hour Annual Qualification Course. The written test will be on the material in the Student Firearms Study Guide at the start of the 8-Hour Annual Qualification Course. If a constable fails the written test after two attempts, they will be dismissed from the class and will not be given an opportunity to attempt to qualify.
Constables are required to bring 50 rounds of their own ammunition for practice drills during the 8-Hour Annual Qualification Course.
Second Weapons
Qualifications with a second weapon is permitted, subject to time constraints and range conditions. The constable must provide 120 rounds of newly manufactured duty ammunition for a second weapon. Constables must successfully qualify with one duty weapon (Weapon 1) before they will be permitted to qualify with an additional weapon (Weapon 2). If a constable fails to qualify during a second weapon qualification, a second attempt to qualify with that weapon is permitted, subject to time constraints and range conditions.
Helpful Resources
New Information for Constables
Information for New Constables and Deputy Constables (PDF) (Updated 9/15/22)
BT & BF Information (Updated 1/18/23)
Constables Training Bulletins
Additional Information
-
The Opioid Crisis Fact Sheet 2018
-
Safe Vehicle Operations Handout
-
Civil Law Guide
-
Court Security Handout
-
Constables: A Report on Training and Court Work
-
Clerk of Courts Bulletin
-
Constables' Qualification Course of Fire
-
Mandated Reporters Brochure
-
-
Constables: A Report on Training and Court Work 2016-18
-
Clerk of Courts Bulletin 2021
-
-
Act 49 of 2009, Title 44 - Law and Justice
-
Title 37 Board Regulations
-
Rule 234 Rules of Criminal Procedure
-
Title 246 Minor Court Civil Rules
-
Legal References Access to Title-18. Crimes and Offenses, Title 44. Law and Justice and other Commonwealth laws and statutes.
-
Rules of Judicial Administration
-
Supreme Court Recommendations to Legislature
-
Joint State Government Commission Constables in Pennsylvania: Proposed Statutory Reforms
-
Joint State Government Commission Constable Study Recommendations
-
Supreme Court Rules for Constables
-
Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council The Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council has Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Teams available at the county level to assist with constables and deputy constables who are involved in shootings or other critical incidents.
-
ChildLine and Abuse Registry