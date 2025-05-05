Constables' Education and Training

Continuing Education Cost: $210.00

Constables and deputy constables must successfully complete the 20-Hour Continuing Education Course in 2025 to renew their certifications for 2026. Based upon successful completion of Continuing Education by Friday, November 21, 2025 at 5:00 pm, constables and deputy constables will be issued certification cards in December 2025, which will indicate certification for 2026.

Please note: All active and certified constables and deputy constables will automatically be enrolled into the required online subjects in Temple’s Canvas System. These three online subjects will be available in Canvas on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Civil Review and Levies (4-hours online): This course will review constable-involved civil actions involving levies to include enforcement of monetary judgments and recovery of possession of real property, and civil law updates to include amended statutes and new rules. Lastly, legal reminders of remaining constable-involved civil actions will be covered. This four-hour, online, and asynchronous course involves lecture material, knowledge checks in the form of short quizzes, and a final examination.

Domestic Violence (4-hours online): Constables may come upon different issues while performing their court-ordered assignments. Many times, victims or defendants will ask constables for advice while they are serving a court civil complaint or searching for a defendant who has a warrant for them. First and foremost, the constable should never give legal advice, but the constable can guide the victim of domestic abuse to the proper agencies. This course will educate the constable on what domestic violence is, describe protection orders, describe the duties of a constable when observing domestic violence, and assist with informing the victims of where to refer them.

Human Trafficking (4-hours online): This course offers an in-depth overview of the crime of human trafficking. The course dispels myths and misconceptions on who trafficking victims are and where they live. The course offers information on the various forms of human trafficking and indicators of trafficking. The goal of the course is for constables to become aware of labor and sex trafficking situations they may encounter in the course of their duties, and to respond appropriately.

Mechanics of Arrest (8-hours in person): This course is designed to provide the constable with the proper procedures for pre-planning and the physical operations for the Mechanics of an Arrest. Constables will also complete a refresher on De-escalation and Use-of-Force. A variety of scenarios and drills have been put in place to assist the constable in both the facilitation of learning and assessments. The course includes an examination along with assessment scenarios.