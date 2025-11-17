Harrisburg, PA — Today, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), and the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting hosted an educational webinar on best practices and trauma-informed reporting in the aftermath of gun violence, a need identified in PCCD’s recent Resources for Victims of Gun Violence needs assessment.
Gun violence is declining across our Commonwealth, and that’s no accident. It’s the result of strategic state investments in public safety through agencies like PCCD. Convenings like today’s are essential not only in sustaining this momentum, but also in ensuring that we’re not adding to the trauma and hurt that too often lies behind the headlines,” said Davis, who serves as the Chair of PCCD. “As we continue to address the root causes of gun violence, support victims and communities, and foster healing across Pennsylvania— we must also ensure that those telling these stories are doing so in the most accurate, evidence-based, and trauma-informed ways. With the right tools, members of the media can be key partners in building safer communities.”
The Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting led the webinar, providing insightful presentations on writing about gun violence in an ethical and empathic way, while avoiding further harm.
Webinar topics included:
Gun violence in PA: stats and trends
Understanding survivor experiences
Harmful vs. helpful narratives
Avoiding stereotypes and sensationalism
Centering community voices
Interviewing survivors and families with care
Every facet of our work has demonstrated the need for news reporting that is trauma-informed, community-informed, and framed around public health solutions to prevent gun violence,” said Jim MacMillan, Founder and Director, Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting. “So, it was incredibly reaffirming to learn that the new statewide Resources for Victims of Gun Violence initiative had reached the same conclusion.”
In 2023, Davis directed PCCD’s Victims’ Services Advisory Committee to start a new statewide Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative to identify existing resources and address gaps to better support survivors, families, and communities in Pennsylvania affected by gun violence.
Over the past year, PCCD contracted with ICF to conduct a needs assessment to lay the groundwork for supporting Pennsylvania individuals and communities most impacted by gun violence. Earlier this year, PCCD released four regional reports, including a statewide report, detailing needs and recommendations for the areas surveyed. The reports contain input from individuals, families, and service providers across a total of 44 Pennsylvania counties.
Key findings:
Basic needs are essential: Housing, transportation, and food insecurity remain major barriers in healing.
Local trust matters: Individuals affected by gun violence prefer hyperlocal, culturally relevant providers who understand their communities. Many learn about services through friends, family, or trusted community leaders—not official channels.
Youth need tailored supports: Youth exposed to violence emphasized the need for connection through food, creative outlets, and social media, as well as education on gun safety and conflict resolution.
Support must last: Many survivors feel overwhelmed by offers of services immediately after a violent event but struggle to find help when they’re ready. Services must be available beyond the crisis period.
Statewide recommendations:
- Train journalists on trauma-informed reporting and interactions with violence-affected individuals.
- Make services available long term, beyond the initial crisis period.
- Develop hyperlocal communications to build awareness and trust in services.
- Expand gun safety education and access to secure firearms storage devices.
Since January 2023, strategic investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration have been making Pennsylvania communities safer, reducing gun violence, and supporting victims. The recently passed 2025-26 budget builds on these important investments with a $5.65 million increase for PCCD’s successful Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program. The VIP program reduces community violence by relying on community groups that are most in tune with specific local needs. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, state funding for the VIP program has increased from $30M to $62M – an increase of 107%. Additionally, the budget includes critical funding for the Victims Compensation Assistance Program, a financial lifeline for victims in the aftermath of crime.
Since 2022, homicides have declined by 34.8% statewide, from 1,029 murders in 2022 to 671 murders in 2024.
Visit the PCCD website to learn more about the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania communities safer, the Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative, or to watch a recording of today’s webinar.