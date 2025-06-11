Harrisburg, PA — The importance of supporting the basic needs of gun violence victims—including housing, transportation, food—and providing tailored supports for youth were some of the key findings released today by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), following a statewide needs assessment conducted at the request of PCCD Chair Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.
“The people closest to the pain should be closest to the power—and that’s exactly what this initiative is all about,” said Lt. Governor Davis. “By gathering insights directly from survivors, families, and providers, these reports highlight critical gaps that too often stand in the way of individuals’ healing process after experiencing gun violence. We’re not just working to reduce gun violence; we’re ensuring that victims and the professionals who serve them receive the support they need and deserve.”
The needs assessment reports released today are part of Pennsylvania’s Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative, which PCCD was directed to undertake two years ago by Lt. Governor Davis and modeled on federal legislation by Congressman Dwight Evans and former Senator Bob Casey.
“As we continue working to build support at the federal level for legislation to help victims of gun violence access resources, I applaud how the Shapiro-Davis Administration continues to lead the way at the state level on supporting these victims and reducing obstacles for them,” said Congressman Evans.
From Fall 2024 to Spring 2025, PCCD contracted with ICF to conduct a needs assessment to better understand resources available to support individuals exposed to or who have experienced gun violence. This effort aims to build the infrastructure for long-term support and safety, offer trauma-informed and culturally-responsive resources, and address long-term impacts for communities experiencing high rates of gun violence.
Today’s release contains a statewide, Greater Philadelphia, Greater Pittsburgh, and T-Zone (all other counties) report, examining needs and recommendations for the regions surveyed. Each report contains input from individuals, families, and service providers across a total of 44 Pennsylvania counties with the goal of:
- Addressing gaps in services;
- Developing strategies tailored to the needs of individuals who have experienced gun violence and service providers;
- Increasing resources for communities impacted by gun violence; and
- Piloting a community-based, one-stop shop for resources and long-term support in Philadelphia, based on the Office for Victims of Crime’s Resiliency Center model.
The needs assessments will guide future investments and initiatives through PCCD to enhance the infrastructure of support for individuals and communities statewide.
StatewideNeeds Assessment Takeaways
Key Findings:
- Meeting basic needs is critical: Housing, transportation, and food insecurity remain major barriers. Survivors often can’t access support services when their basic survival is at stake.
- Local trust matters: Individuals affected by gun violence prefer hyperlocal, culturally relevant providers who understand their communities. Many learn about services through friends, family, or trusted community leaders—not official channels.
- Youth need tailored supports: Youth exposed to violence feel isolated and misunderstood. They emphasized the need for connection through food, creative outlets, and social media, as well as education on gun safety and conflict resolution.
- Long-term care is lacking: Many survivors feel overwhelmed by offers of services immediately after a violent event but struggle to find help when they’re ready. Services must be available beyond the crisis period.
Recommendations:
- Develop hyperlocal communications to build awareness and trust in services.
- Provide trauma-informed training to service providers and journalists.
- Expand gun safety education and access to secure firearms storage devices.
- Make services available long term, beyond the initial crisis period.
Funding for this initiative is made possible through FY 2022-23 Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) Funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance.
