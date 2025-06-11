From Fall 2024 to Spring 2025, PCCD contracted with ICF to conduct a needs assessment to better understand resources available to support individuals exposed to or who have experienced gun violence. This effort aims to build the infrastructure for long-term support and safety, offer trauma-informed and culturally-responsive resources, and address long-term impacts for communities experiencing high rates of gun violence.

Today’s release contains a statewide, Greater Philadelphia, Greater Pittsburgh, and T-Zone (all other counties) report, examining needs and recommendations for the regions surveyed. Each report contains input from individuals, families, and service providers across a total of 44 Pennsylvania counties with the goal of:

Addressing gaps in services​; Developing strategies tailored to the needs of individuals who have experienced gun violence and service providers; Increasing resources for communities impacted by gun violence; and Piloting a community-based, one-stop shop for resources and long-term support in Philadelphia, based on the Office for Victims of Crime’s Resiliency Center model.

The needs assessments will guide future investments and initiatives through PCCD to enhance the infrastructure of support for individuals and communities statewide.