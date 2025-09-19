Harrisburg, PA — The Shapiro-Davis Administration recently announced a new grant opportunity to reduce overdoses and fatalities, connect individuals with substance use disorder (SUD) in the justice system to treatment, and improve health outcomes for Pennsylvanians struggling with SUD.
Through this initiative, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) are making $12 million in federal State Opioid Response (SOR) IV funds available to expand access to evidence-based diversion, treatment, and recovery services. On October 2, the Shapiro Administration is hosting a webinar for interested applicants. Counties and nonprofits are invited to apply by October 31.
“When individuals with substance use disorder get the treatment and support they need, people thrive and our communities are safer,” said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. “By improving coordination between law enforcement, courts, treatment providers, and community services, these grants aim to save lives, reduce overdoses, and support individuals on their journey toward long-term recovery.”
“We know that the disease of addiction often intersects with the justice system – particularly with barriers to accessing treatment and supports,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “By leveraging this funding through PCCD, we’re expanding access to treatment and recovery supports for justice-impacted individuals. These grants will strengthen the continuum of care, reduce recidivism, and advance the Shapiro Administration’s goal of creating a healthier, safer Commonwealth.”
More information about the funding can be found below.
Important Dates
September 19, 2025 – Solicitation opens in Egrants.
October 2, 2025 – Webinar for interested applicants.
October 24, 2025 – Deadline to submit questions to PCCD.
October 31, 2025 – Application deadline (11:59 PM in Egrants).
December 10, 2025 – Funding decisions made.
January 1, 2026 – Project start date.
Funding Availability
PCCD expects to fund up to 24 grants of $500,000 or less over 18 months.
Eligibility & Priority Areas
Counties and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Priority consideration will go to projects in communities hardest hit by overdose incidents and fatalities, as well as places with high numbers of people in jail or under supervision with SUD or co-occurring disorders.
Eligible Activities
Examples of potential approaches/programs include, but are not limited to:
Diversion programs and treatment courts that connect people to treatment instead of deepening criminal justice system involvement.
Jail-based medications for opioid use disorder.
Transition and reentry supports (housing, employment, peer recovery).
Harm reduction and peer recovery services.
Co-response and law enforcement-led diversion models.
Training for justice and treatment professionals.
Improved data-sharing and case management across systems.
The full list of eligible activities can be found on page 6 of the funding announcement.
Learn More
Interested applicants are encouraged to review the full funding announcement and register for the informational webinar on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 10 AM.
For more information, including how to apply, please visit PCCD’s Active Funding Announcement webpage or email RA-PCCD-OCJSI@pa.gov with “Improving Justice System Responses to SUD” in the subject line.