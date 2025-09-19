PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Admin Makes $12 Million Available to Reduce Drug Overdoses and Connect Individuals with Substance Use Disorders to Treatment Services

Counties and nonprofits are invited to apply; communities hit hardest by overdoses will be given priority.

Examples of potential projects include diversion programs and treatment courts, programs to increase access to medications for opioid use disorder, reentry services like housing and employment, training for law enforcement, justice, and treatment professionals, and harm reduction services