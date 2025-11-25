If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    PRESS RELEASE

    Shapiro-Davis Administration Announces $10 Million in Grant Funding to Combat Hate Crime and Make Pennsylvania Communities Safer

    The 2025-26 Shapiro-Davis budget reaffirms the Commonwealth’s commitment to enhancing security, combating hate crimes, and protecting Pennsylvanians

    November 25, 2025
    Harrisburg, PA — Nonprofits across Pennsylvania can now apply for $10 million in state funding to boost security and protect against hate crimes. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the availability of Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program funding—secured once again in the 2025-26 state budget—that provides critical support for planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the Commonwealth.

    Protecting public safety is our mission every day at PCCD, and this program truly exemplifies that," said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. "By maintaining $10 million in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support critical security enhancements to help ensure that community members can safely gather, worship, and access services without fear. I strongly encourage eligible nonprofits to apply and take advantage of this funding."

    Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has awarded $15 million through more than 300 Nonprofit Security grant awards. Based on reported data on the number of people who visit grant-funded facilities, it is estimated that approximately four million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this grant program to date.

    2025 Fall Nonprofit Security Grant Funds

    Eligible entities
    Nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes— as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics—are eligible to apply. Those that fall under this category include individuals, groups, or institutions targeted because of race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or gender biases.

     

    Eligible uses

    Applicants are eligible for security enhancements projected to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit. Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a variety of eligible items, including:

    • Safety and security planning and training;
    • Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology;
    • Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and
    • Vulnerability and threat assessments.

     

    Deadline to apply

    Eligible nonprofits must submit the initial request form through SurveyMonkey by Monday, January 12, 2026. Applications will be reviewed by a Commission-established workgroup comprised of representatives of PCCD, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. Awards are intended to be announced in March 2026.

    Questions regarding the program and the application process should be forwarded to RA-CD-NPSEC-GRANT@pa.gov. For more information, visit PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund webpage.

    Testimonials From Past Grantees

    We have received PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant in the past and the success has been extremely noticeable. Most recently, an aggressive person caused damages to one of our centers while assaulting the onsite security guard. However, because of the grant and the usage of security guards, we were able to minimize the aggressor's impact to patients and staff.”

    Bucks – Reproductive Health Center

    Previously we received PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant Funding to update our security cameras inside the library and add security cameras outside the building. Since the security cameras were installed, we have utilized them at least once a month to gain footage of incidents occurring in the library parking lot or on the library campus. Most recently, an individual was discovered starting a fire by the skatepark on the library campus.”

    Lancaster – Public Library

    The items purchased through the grant included products to improve and enhance the security (surveillance cameras, card access building entry control system, shatterproof film for all windows accessible from the first floor, and a video doorbell with “buzz in” entry capabilities) at our on-campus religious center. After the installation of these items, we experienced two incidents of hate-related vandalism. In both cases, the security system implemented as a part of the grant allowed the college to identify the offenders, who were subsequently arrested and charged through the court system. Information obtained in one of these investigations indicated the perpetrator may have performed more acts of vandalism, but when they noticed the surveillance system, they fled the area.”

    Cumberland – College 

    After installing security cameras with grant funding, the organization was able to deter unauthorized access. In one instance, surveillance footage helped identify a suspicious individual attempting to access a restricted area after hours, allowing staff to take appropriate action. Also, unauthorized individuals were effectively kept out of sensitive areas. This also reduced the risk of theft of valuable or sensitive items stored in these zones. The addition, motion-activated lights around the facility perimeter improved visibility at night, which deterred trespassers and allowed security personnel to monitor the area more effectively."

    York – Church/Cathedral

    We have received PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant Funding in the past that has included video surveillance equipment, steel doors, and keypads for entry. A couple of years ago a man aggressively tried to break into our rear door, and was not able to penetrate the door—he only broke off the covering to the keypad and the downspout as he tried to climb on the roof. This was all captured on our video cameras and the man was prosecuted. We have also had privacy film installed on our outdoor-facing classroom windows. This measure in itself has been very appreciated by staff and students' parents as a safety measure.”

    Pittsburgh – Synagogue

    The new video surveillance system has helped us to better monitor and report security threats and helps us better identify those who use the doorbell system to prevent intruders. We’ve also installed new door locks on the front doors which can be locked and unlocked remotely. The new locks help provide more security for the building, especially during nights/weekends when less staff are in the building. There have been instances of trespassers in the building, who we were able to identify because of the video cameras installed with PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant funding. There have also been theft, violence, and driving accidents that occurred outside of the building which have been caught on our cameras and provided to local law enforcement.”

    Philadelphia – Social Service Organization

