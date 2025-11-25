2025 Fall Nonprofit Security Grant Funds

Eligible entities

Nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes— as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics—are eligible to apply. Those that fall under this category include individuals, groups, or institutions targeted because of race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or gender biases.

Eligible uses

Applicants are eligible for security enhancements projected to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit. Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a variety of eligible items, including:

Safety and security planning and training;

Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology;

Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and

Vulnerability and threat assessments.

Deadline to apply

Eligible nonprofits must submit the initial request form through SurveyMonkey by Monday, January 12, 2026. Applications will be reviewed by a Commission-established workgroup comprised of representatives of PCCD, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. Awards are intended to be announced in March 2026.