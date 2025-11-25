Harrisburg, PA — Nonprofits across Pennsylvania can now apply for $10 million in state funding to boost security and protect against hate crimes. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the availability of Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program funding—secured once again in the 2025-26 state budget—that provides critical support for planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the Commonwealth.
Protecting public safety is our mission every day at PCCD, and this program truly exemplifies that," said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. "By maintaining $10 million in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support critical security enhancements to help ensure that community members can safely gather, worship, and access services without fear. I strongly encourage eligible nonprofits to apply and take advantage of this funding."
Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has awarded $15 million through more than 300 Nonprofit Security grant awards. Based on reported data on the number of people who visit grant-funded facilities, it is estimated that approximately four million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this grant program to date.
Questions regarding the program and the application process should be forwarded to RA-CD-NPSEC-GRANT@pa.gov. For more information, visit PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund webpage.
Testimonials From Past Grantees
We have received PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant in the past and the success has been extremely noticeable. Most recently, an aggressive person caused damages to one of our centers while assaulting the onsite security guard. However, because of the grant and the usage of security guards, we were able to minimize the aggressor's impact to patients and staff.”
Bucks – Reproductive Health Center
Previously we received PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant Funding to update our security cameras inside the library and add security cameras outside the building. Since the security cameras were installed, we have utilized them at least once a month to gain footage of incidents occurring in the library parking lot or on the library campus. Most recently, an individual was discovered starting a fire by the skatepark on the library campus.”
Lancaster – Public Library
The items purchased through the grant included products to improve and enhance the security (surveillance cameras, card access building entry control system, shatterproof film for all windows accessible from the first floor, and a video doorbell with “buzz in” entry capabilities) at our on-campus religious center. After the installation of these items, we experienced two incidents of hate-related vandalism. In both cases, the security system implemented as a part of the grant allowed the college to identify the offenders, who were subsequently arrested and charged through the court system. Information obtained in one of these investigations indicated the perpetrator may have performed more acts of vandalism, but when they noticed the surveillance system, they fled the area.”
Cumberland – College
After installing security cameras with grant funding, the organization was able to deter unauthorized access. In one instance, surveillance footage helped identify a suspicious individual attempting to access a restricted area after hours, allowing staff to take appropriate action. Also, unauthorized individuals were effectively kept out of sensitive areas. This also reduced the risk of theft of valuable or sensitive items stored in these zones. The addition, motion-activated lights around the facility perimeter improved visibility at night, which deterred trespassers and allowed security personnel to monitor the area more effectively."
York – Church/Cathedral
We have received PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant Funding in the past that has included video surveillance equipment, steel doors, and keypads for entry. A couple of years ago a man aggressively tried to break into our rear door, and was not able to penetrate the door—he only broke off the covering to the keypad and the downspout as he tried to climb on the roof. This was all captured on our video cameras and the man was prosecuted. We have also had privacy film installed on our outdoor-facing classroom windows. This measure in itself has been very appreciated by staff and students' parents as a safety measure.”
Pittsburgh – Synagogue
The new video surveillance system has helped us to better monitor and report security threats and helps us better identify those who use the doorbell system to prevent intruders. We’ve also installed new door locks on the front doors which can be locked and unlocked remotely. The new locks help provide more security for the building, especially during nights/weekends when less staff are in the building. There have been instances of trespassers in the building, who we were able to identify because of the video cameras installed with PCCD Nonprofit Security Grant funding. There have also been theft, violence, and driving accidents that occurred outside of the building which have been caught on our cameras and provided to local law enforcement.”
Philadelphia – Social Service Organization