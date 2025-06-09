Contact: algantz@pa.gov (PCCD) | kirstinalv@pa.gov (LG)

Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania organizations are voicing the need for continued state investments in the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Building Opportunity Out of School Time (BOOST) and Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Programs to support youth and prevent gun violence across the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s proposed 2025-26 budget includes a $10 million increase for both the BOOST and VIP Grant Programs, bringing the total proposed investment in PCCD’s gun violence prevention programs to $75 million, a much-needed increase due to the large demand which was more than three times the allocation in the most recent round of funding.

PCCD Chair Lt. Governor Austin Davis visited Café Momentum in Pittsburgh, a recent recipient of more than $910,000 in VIP grant funding, to hear how their internship program is helping reduce violence and improve the lives of justice-involved youth. The paid internship program serves over 75 youth per year and helps interns make money and learn skills to prevent and respond to violence. Additionally, participants can receive essential support and resources, including mental health care and life skills, personal growth, and educational opportunities.