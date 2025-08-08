Harrisburg, PA — Recently released reports show continued declines in homicides nationally and in Pennsylvania, and experts are pointing to sustained investments like the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Violence Intervention & Prevention (VIP) grant program as a likely factor as to why many communities across Pennsylvania are seeing real progress in reducing gun violence.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, gun violence is down 42 percent, and gun deaths by firearm are down 38 percent across Pennsylvania. In 2024 alone, violent crime declined nearly 12 percent compared to 2022.

Additionally, Pittsburgh is currently experiencing the lowest homicide rate in the past eight years, and Philadelphia is seeing a significant drop in homicides— with rates now approaching levels last seen in the 1960s.