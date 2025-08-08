Harrisburg, PA — Recently released reports show continued declines in homicides nationally and in Pennsylvania, and experts are pointing to sustained investments like the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Violence Intervention & Prevention (VIP) grant program as a likely factor as to why many communities across Pennsylvania are seeing real progress in reducing gun violence.
Since Governor Shapiro took office, gun violence is down 42 percent, and gun deaths by firearm are down 38 percent across Pennsylvania. In 2024 alone, violent crime declined nearly 12 percent compared to 2022.
Additionally, Pittsburgh is currently experiencing the lowest homicide rate in the past eight years, and Philadelphia is seeing a significant drop in homicides— with rates now approaching levels last seen in the 1960s.
"The progress we've made in reducing homicides across Pennsylvania is not an indication that our work is done—it is evidence that our strategies are working," said Lt. Governor Austin Davis, PCCD Chair. "Just as you don’t stop medical treatments when symptoms improve, we must not become complacent in the fight against gun violence. Continued and increased investments are essential to ensuring every Pennsylvanian can be safe and feel safe in their community."
The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s proposed 2025-26 budget includes a $10 million boost for the VIP and Building Opportunity through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant programs, raising the total proposed investment in PCCD’s gun violence prevention efforts to $75 million. This funding increase will support the expansion of effective violence prevention initiatives across Pennsylvania and help meet the growing demand for resources
Since January 2023, PCCD has awarded $85 million in VIP funding for more than 130 grant projects across Pennsylvania, including $42 million for grant projects in Philadelphia and $13.5 million in grant funding for Pittsburgh-based projects.
Last week, Governor Shapiro visited Beyond the Bars, a Philadelphia nonprofit that empowers youth through music and leadership development — the program has grown significantly thanks to more than $530,000 in support from PCCD’s over two funding cycles of the VIP grant program.
VIP grant projects, like Beyond the Bars, are addressing the root causes and impacts of community violence by providing mentorship and youth programs, job training, street outreach, enhanced collaboration between law enforcement and community-based organizations, victims’ services, and more.
Learn more about PCCD’s role in reducing gun violence and the work of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention by visiting our website.