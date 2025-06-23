Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) today announced the availability of $1 million in federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) funding to support innovative strategies that help communities prevent, respond to, and recover from firearm-related suicides across Pennsylvania.

While firearm-related homicides have declined statewide since 2023, firearm suicide rates in Pennsylvania remain high and have continued to increase in recent years. In 2022, over half (55%) of all gun deaths in Pennsylvania were suicides, highlighting a growing public health crisis.

“Firearm suicide is an urgent and rising public health issue across our Commonwealth, particularly affecting youth, Black Pennsylvanians, and rural communities,” said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. “This new funding is a strategic investment in the kinds of targeted, community-based solutions we know can save lives and promote healing. We look forward to advancing statewide and local projects that can deliver bold, data-driven solutions that meet people where they are and offer hope before, during, and after a crisis.”