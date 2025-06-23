Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) today announced the availability of $1 million in federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) funding to support innovative strategies that help communities prevent, respond to, and recover from firearm-related suicides across Pennsylvania.
While firearm-related homicides have declined statewide since 2023, firearm suicide rates in Pennsylvania remain high and have continued to increase in recent years. In 2022, over half (55%) of all gun deaths in Pennsylvania were suicides, highlighting a growing public health crisis.
“Firearm suicide is an urgent and rising public health issue across our Commonwealth, particularly affecting youth, Black Pennsylvanians, and rural communities,” said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. “This new funding is a strategic investment in the kinds of targeted, community-based solutions we know can save lives and promote healing. We look forward to advancing statewide and local projects that can deliver bold, data-driven solutions that meet people where they are and offer hope before, during, and after a crisis.”
FY 2024 Byrne SCIP Firearm Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention Initiative
Funding Availability
A total of $1 million in funding is available through this initiative. PCCD expects to fund a total of four (4) to six (6) grants under two competitive application tracks:
- Regional/Statewide Projects: Up to $500,000 for initiatives spanning three or more counties or having a statewide impact.
- Local Projects: Up to $150,000 for localized efforts.
Eligibility & Priority Areas
Proposals that serve high-need communities—such as rural areas and counties with suicide rates above the state average—will receive priority consideration.
Eligible applicants include:
- Local government (counties, municipalities);
- Nonprofit organizations (community-based and statewide);
- Institutions of higher education; and
- State government agencies.
Eligible Program Activities
Funding will support a range of strategies to prevent firearm suicides and support impacted communities identified under Priority Area #2, Objective #2 within Pennsylvania’s approved FY 2024 SCIP Funding Plan. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Public education and awareness initiatives
- Safer storage programs;
- Intervention and postvention supports; and
- Enhancing the availability and timeliness of data to inform local and statewide efforts.
Important Dates
- June 23, 2025
Solicitation opens in Egrants.
- July 21, 2025
Webinar for interested applicants.
- September 2, 2025
Deadline to submit questions to PCCD.
- September 9, 2025
Application deadline
(11:59 PM via PCCD’s Egrants system)
- December 10, 2025
Funding decisions made.
- January 1, 2025
Project start date
Learn More
Interested applicants are encouraged to review the full funding announcement and register for the informational webinar on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 11 AM.
For more information please visit PCCD’s Active Funding Announcement webpage or email RA-PCCD-OCJSI@pa.gov with “SCIP Suicide Pre, Inter, and Postvention Initiative” in the subject line.
Learn more about PCCD’s role in reducing gun violence and the work of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention by visiting our website