The .gov means its official.

    Occupational and Industrial Safety

    The Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) administers and enforces safety standards related to asbestos occupations, boilers, building construction (Uniform Construction Code), elevators (uniform Construction Code), flammable and combustible liquid, lead occupations and liquefied petroleum gas. Clicking on the photo icons in the center of this page will take you to pages where you can find compliance information for each of these major safety programs administered by BOIS.

    BOIS also administers Pennsylvania's Bedding and Upholstery, General Safety (as it relates to public sector employees) and Stuffed Toy Laws. You may obtain information about these programs below.

