-
File a Request to be Added to the Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List
-
File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Elevator Installation
-
File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Uniform Construction Code Accessibility
-
File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Building Installation
-
File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Installation
-
File an Appeal, Variance, or Extension for Water Heater Installation
-
File a Variance Request for Boiler Installation
Elevator Plan Review and Inspection Requirements
To access downloadable forms and PDFs related to Elevator inspections and permits, visit L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Forms page.
Under Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code, the Department of Labor and Industry has sole jurisdiction to approve the construction and use of all elevators and other lifting devices (as specified in Section 405.2 of the UCC regulation), no matter where they are located in Pennsylvania.
Elevators and other lifting devices must be installed to meet the requirements of the UCC regulation. Review the UCC regulations pertaining to elevators and lifting devices.
In addition to these regulations, construction and alteration of lifting devices must comply with the technical standards outlined below.
Note that any other requirements referenced within these standards are adopted (unless specifically excluded –- see below).
- The following parts of the ASME A17.1- 2000 standard (including the A17.1a-2002 addenda):
Part 1 (General) Part 2 (Electrical Elevators) Part 3 (Hydraulic Elevators) Part 4 (Elevators with other types of driving machines) Part 5 (Special application elevators) Part 6 (Escalators and moving walks) Part 7 (Dumbwaiters and material lifts) Part 8 (General Requirements) Part 9 (Standard codes and specifications)
- The ASME B20.1-2000 standard for vertical and inclined reciprocating conveyors without automatic transfer devices.
- The ASME A90.1-1997 standard (including the A90.1a-1999 and A90.1b-2001 addenda) for belt man-lifts.
- The ANSI B77.1-1999 standard for passenger ropeways, aerial tramways, aerial lifts, surface lifts, tows, and conveyors.
- The ASME A18.1-1999 standard (including the A. 18.1a-2001 addenda) for vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and stairway lifts. Note: Testing required under sections 10.3.2 and 10.3.3 of this standard shall comply with § 405.8 (relating to periodic test results) of the UCC regulation.
- Electric wiring and apparatus shall comply with the ICC Electrical Code 2003.
SECTIONS OF ASME STANDARDS NOT ADOPTED FOR USE
- The following sections the ASME A17.1- 2000 standard (including the A17.1b-2002 addenda) are not adopted:
§ 5.3 § 7.7 § 7.11 § 8.6.7.9 § 8.7.5.8 § 8.10.5.5 § 8.11.5.8 § 5.4 § 7.8 § 8.6.7.3 § 8.6.9.2 § 8.7.5.9 § 8.10.5.8 § 5.8 § 7.9 § 8.6.7.4 § 8.7.5.3 § 8.7.7.3 § 8.11.5.2 § 5.9 § 7.10 § 8.6.7.8 § 8.7.5.4 § 8.10.5.2 § 8.11.5.5
- The following sections of the ASME B20.1-2000 standard are not adopted:
§ 3 § 6.2 § 6.5 § 6.9 § 6.12 § 6.15 § 6.18 § 5.14 § 6.3 § 6.7 § 6.10 § 6.13 § 6.16 § 6.19 § 6.1 § 6.4 § 6.8 § 6.11 § 6.14 § 6.17 § 6.20
- The following parts of the ASME A18.1-1999 standard (including the A18.1a-2001 addenda) are not adopted:
Part V Private residence vertical platform lifts Part VI Private residence inclined platform lifts Part VII Private stairway inclined chairlifts
Note that when a code requirement or standard cited above conflicts with the UCC regulation (Chapter 403), the regulation takes precedence.
An application package (see sections below for what constitutes a complete application package) for construction, alteration, replacement or repair of an elevator or lifting device must be mailed to the Department.
Application materials are first processed for receipt of proper payment in our mailroom on the 16th Floor of the Labor and Industry Building. The package is then delivered to the Elevator Section, where staff perform a preliminary review to ensure that all required information has been included.
Application packages that are deficient will be emailed back to the applicant. If the deficiencies are minor, the project may be stored in a temporary holding area, so that staff can attempt to communicate by email with the applicant about items needed to complete the application package. If contact cannot be made or the requested information is not received within the time period specified by the plan examiner (not to exceed Ten (10) business days), the application package will be returned to the customer.
All complete application packages will be given to the plan examiner in the order of the dates received. The plan examiner will grant or deny a permit, in whole or part, within 30 business days of the filing date of a complete application.
After reviewing the permit application and drawings for compliance, one of the following will occur:
- If the application package complies with the UCC, the approved application package will be emailed to the applicant and inspector.
- If either the plans or the application fail to comply to a significant degree, the plan examiner will email the applicant a list of item(s) that will need to be addressed before the application package can be approved. (Note: this may be incomplete, if the information presented is insufficient to make decisions about code compliance.)
It is the customer's responsibility to have the application package corrected and resubmitted for a compliance review. If there are any questions about the required changes or our code interpretations, call 717-787-7465 and speak to the elevator plan examiner. He/she will discuss these issues and evaluate any options you may propose.
If the applicant disputes any of the deficiencies cited, the resubmission should include written statements that explain the basis for the applicant’s dispute. No additional fees will be charged for review of the resubmitted application package.
Should rejected application packages not be resubmitted, it is the customer’s responsibility to request, in writing, a refund of fees paid. When requested, the Department will refund the base inspection fee. No refunds will be made of fees paid for Department permit application/plan reviews.
The construction, repair, replacement, and alteration of all passenger, freight, dumbwaiter, and LULA elevators shall comply with the ASME A17.1-2000 standard (including the A17.1a-2002 addenda).
To obtain a permit, all of the following must be submitted:
- One (1) copy of the LIBI-26 (APPLICATION FOR CONSTRUCTION AND ALTERATION PERMIT: LIFTING DEVICES).
- One (1) copy of required plans and supporting documentation.
- Payment via check or money order (made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania) of the fees applicable to the proposed construction, repair, replacement, or alteration. Click here to obtain a copy of the fee schedule applicable to elevators and other lifting devices.
Mail the application package to:
Elevator Section
Department of Labor and Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1612
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
Design changes made after an application package has been approved require a review and approval of the proposed changes, before the work proceeds.
To obtain approval for any revisions, the following must be submitted:
- One (1) copy of the LIBI-26 (APPLICATION FOR CONSTRUCTION AND ALTERATION PERMIT: LIFTING DEVICES).
Please complete this fully.
- One (1) copy of any amended sheets from previously approved plans sets.
- Payment via check or money order (made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania) of the fees applicable to the proposed construction, repair, replacement, or alteration. Click here to obtain a copy of the fee schedule applicable to elevators and other lifting devices..
Mail the application package to:
Elevator Section
Department of Labor and Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1612
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
Permit Acceptance Inspections:
Whenever permit applications have been approved, the permit applicant receives a letter with the approved permit that provides the name and contact email address of the assigned Labor and Industry inspector. Upon the completion of all work, including all trades, the permit holder shall fill out the Request for Inspection form and email it to the inspector. The inspector will schedule the inspection for the first available date.
Expediting Inspections:
Permit holders may have the inspection expedited by the Department Inspector. When filling out the Request for Inspection form place a checkmark in the expedite box. The inspector will then schedule your inspection to take place within 3 calendar days. Permit holders will be invoiced for the fees relating to the type of permit and equipment (See fee schedule). View a copy of the fee schedule applicable to elevators and other lifting devices.
Permit holders may request to have the inspection take place after/before normal working hours with or without expediting the inspection. To expedite the inspection for after/before normal working hours check the expedite box and expedite inspection after/before business hours. In the box provided below the expedited inspection after/before business hours provides the time in which you would like your inspection.
For inspections after/before business hours which will not be expedited place a check mark only in the scheduled inspection after/before business hours. In the box below schedule inspection after/before business hours enter the time you would like the inspection to start. Permit holders will be invoiced for the fees relating to the type of permit and equipment.
Periodic Inspections of Existing Equipment:
The UCC regulations require periodic inspections of existing equipment every six (6) or twelve (12) months, depending on the type of equipment. Usually, based on the last inspection date, the inspector will return to conduct a current inspection within the appropriate time frame, without the owner having to schedule the inspection.
Any UCC-certified elevator inspector may conduct a periodic inspection. If equipment is not inspected within the appropriate inspection cycle, the owner of elevator equipment should contact one of the UCC-certified third party inspection agencies, to make arrangements for an inspection.
If you have questions about the application process, code requirements or other issues related to the construction, repairs, replacement, or alteration of elevators and other lifting devices, call 717-787-7465 or send an email to elevators@pa.gov.
Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agencies
All third party agencies that are currently certified to inspect elevators and other lifting devices are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that lists the contact information of the agency and the counties in which the elevator inspection agency provides UCC services.
Want your agency to be listed on this page?
If you want your agency to be listed on this page, you need to complete and submit the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators) form (PDF).
Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.
Agencies approved to perform inspections in Pennsylvania