An application package (see sections below for what constitutes a complete application package) for construction, alteration, replacement or repair of an elevator or lifting device must be mailed to the Department.

Application materials are first processed for receipt of proper payment in our mailroom on the 16th Floor of the Labor and Industry Building. The package is then delivered to the Elevator Section, where staff perform a preliminary review to ensure that all required information has been included.

Application packages that are deficient will be emailed back to the applicant. If the deficiencies are minor, the project may be stored in a temporary holding area, so that staff can attempt to communicate by email with the applicant about items needed to complete the application package. If contact cannot be made or the requested information is not received within the time period specified by the plan examiner (not to exceed Ten (10) business days), the application package will be returned to the customer.

All complete application packages will be given to the plan examiner in the order of the dates received. The plan examiner will grant or deny a permit, in whole or part, within 30 business days of the filing date of a complete application.

After reviewing the permit application and drawings for compliance, one of the following will occur:

If the application package complies with the UCC, the approved application package will be emailed to the applicant and inspector.

If either the plans or the application fail to comply to a significant degree, the plan examiner will email the applicant a list of item(s) that will need to be addressed before the application package can be approved. (Note: this may be incomplete, if the information presented is insufficient to make decisions about code compliance.)



It is the customer's responsibility to have the application package corrected and resubmitted for a compliance review. If there are any questions about the required changes or our code interpretations, call 717-787-7465 and speak to the elevator plan examiner. He/she will discuss these issues and evaluate any options you may propose.

If the applicant disputes any of the deficiencies cited, the resubmission should include written statements that explain the basis for the applicant’s dispute. No additional fees will be charged for review of the resubmitted application package.

Should rejected application packages not be resubmitted, it is the customer’s responsibility to request, in writing, a refund of fees paid. When requested, the Department will refund the base inspection fee. No refunds will be made of fees paid for Department permit application/plan reviews.