White tags for new items
The articles must be labeled with a white tag. The tag shows the filling materials. It also shows the manufacturer's registration number. Makers, importers, suppliers, and vendors may apply by filing an Application For Bedding & Upholstery Registration, LIBU-32. They can mail it to the address below.
Animal materials, like feathers, down, wool, and hair, must be sterilized before being used in bedding or upholstery. Companies that do the sterilization must be registered. Manufacturers, suppliers, and importers who sterilize may apply for a sterilization permit. They can do this by filing an Application for Sterilization Permit, LIBU-100, at the mailing address below. The company must list the sterilization permit number on the white tag.
Yellow tags for secondhand or renovated items
In addition, the law requires persons such as renovators, auctioneers, secondhand dealers and rental dealers who deal with used or renovated bedding and upholstered furniture to register with the Department. They are required to put a yellow tag on a secondhand or renovated article.
This yellow tag tells the consumer the item is not new. But, it has been disinfected before being made available for sale or rental. Secondhand dealers, auctioneers, renovators/upholsters, and rental businesses may apply for a permit. They do so by filing an Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit, LIBU-103, at the mailing address below.
Submit an application to be put on the secondhand disinfection service list
To provide detailed listing information to the Department, individuals/businesses should complete and submit to the Department the Secondhand Disinfection Provider Website Listing Information.
Applying for and renewing registrations and permits
New applications and renewals can be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site.
Bedding and Upholstery FAQs
If you are in Pennsylvania and manufacture or import into Pennsylvania new mattresses, pillows, or furniture with filling content, you need to apply for a registration number with the State of Pennsylvania. After you apply, you get a registration number called a Uniform Registration Number. This number has to be put on a white law label that is affixed to all product you're selling.
If you're a store in Pennsylvania and you only sell brand-new mattresses, pillows, or furniture with filling content, you don't need a special license to sell them.
However, if you sell, lease, rent or auction Secondhand (used) mattresses, pillows, or furniture with filling content, you do need to apply for a Secondhand registration with the state of Pennsylvania, even if your business is not in Pennsylvania. This is for anyone who wants to sell, lease, rent or auction second-hand items like these in Pennsylvania, whether the sale is to another business or straight to a person who wants to buy it.
Registration are not transferrable to new owners or other locations.
If you're selling secondhand (used) mattresses, pillows, or furniture with filling content in an auction, you need to get a special registration number for secondhand bedding and upholstery. Before selling, you have to sterilize and disinfect these items using approved methods under the law.
After sterilizing and disinfecting, you need to attach a yellow law label to each item. This law label tells buyers the item is used but has been disinfected properly.
Also, you must keep a record of what items were disinfected, when they were disinfected, and who bought them.
Any business or organization conducting operations regulated by the Bedding and Upholstery Law and Regulations at different addresses/locations is required to register each location for their own registration number.
To apply for a Bedding and Upholstery registration number, you need to fill out the right form and submit it to our office as shown on the form or through the public eDAP portal. You must also pay the fee.
The Department allows importers to register with a manufacturer. But, they must do so for each factory they want to import from. When applying in this way, the manufacturer linked to the registration number can only apply it to items made for that specific importer.
The other option for an importer is to help a factory get its own number. In this case, the manufacturer owns the number. They can apply it to items they make for anyone.
On average, applications received in our office are processed within 30 days as long as all legal requirements for the registration to be issued have been met. The timeframe depends on the volume of applications received as all applications are processed in the order they are received. We do not have an option to expedite applications.
When applying for a Bedding and Upholstery license with Pennsylvania, no samples are required.
Your newly-issued registration will last for one year from the end of the month we process the application in. For example, if your application is approved on June 5th of 2026, your license will expire June 30th of 2027. You will be issued a renewal invoice with your new certificate attached 2 months prior to your current expiration date. Once the renewal payment and required article fees are paid, you will then be renewed for another year. Each renewal invoice must be paid prior to the prior years expiration date to avoid violations.
The registration lasts for one year. It must be renewed annually to stay current. If the registration expires, the business or organization cannot sell product covered by the Pennsylvania Bedding & Upholstery Law. In order to renew an expired registration, all unpaid renewal invoices and article fees must be paid for a registration to be valid.
Pennsylvania accepts Uniformed Registration Numbers from other States through reciprocity. You must submit the completed Pennsylvania bedding and upholstery application and required fee. With the application you will also need to submit a copy of the Issuing State’s valid registration certificate as well as copies of the law label with the registration number on it.
Once the application is processed, you can use Uniformed Registration Number on products sold and shipped into Pennsylvania. The Uniformed Registration Number must be kept valid in both Pennsylvania and issuing state.
This also applies to Sterilizatoin Permit numbers issued by Utah. (Utah only)
If you will be selling your bedding or upholstered products in a state other than Pennsylvania, please visit the website for the International Association of Bedding and Furniture Law Officials for other states’ contact information.
For new and used bedding and upholstery, law label samples are at the end of the Pennsylvania Bedding and Upholstery Regulations. You will need to contact a printer that specializes in law labels to have them made. We recommend you contact the other states that require registration. Do this where you will be selling your product. This is so your one law label meets all law label requirements there. Pennsylvania Regulations regarding labeling requirements for Bedding and Upholstery.
Secondhand articles include any bedding or upholstered item that contains a filling material which has been previously used. This would include items that you can sit on, recline on, lay on, or cover up with. This does not include stuffed toys, clothing, or linens.
All secondhand dealers, auctioneers, renovators, and rental stores must be registered in Pennsylvania with a valid registration/permit number. Also, all bedding and upholstered furniture must be disinfected using an approved disinfectant. Approve disinfectants are Steri-Fab or Microban.
They must also have a yellow law label attached. The label must state the registration number. It must also state the permit number of the individual or business that did the disinfecting.
There are two approved disinfectants for secondhand items: SteriFab® and Microban® X-580 with Tracer. You can buy them from their distributors. Find these sellers on the companies' websites or ask for a distributor list. Properly stored, the sprays last a long time. But, it's best to contact the company about your specific product and storage.
You will use disinfection spray as recommended by the manufacturer. The Bedding & Upholstery Law mandates treating all surfaces. After applying the spray, items must stay in the isolation area for at least 30 minutes.
All businesses disinfecting secondhand items must keep a record. They need to follow the Bedding & Upholstery Law. After disinfecting, they must attach a yellow label. This label should be in a visible to the general public. The law label must be securely fastened to the item.
No, the only items that are required to be sprayed with the disinfection spray prior to being sold are secondhand bedding and upholstered items.
An auction house or secondhand store can sell items with our office's law label. They don't need to re-spray or re-tag these items. However, if an item lacks this label, they must apply their own label before selling it.
Per Steri-Fab, this should only be possible with high usage or unless a high-speed vacuum/upholstery steam cleaner is used on the product; therefore, it is very unlikely.
To get a copy of your certificate or invoice, request a duplicate from the Bedding and Upholstery Division. You can email the bedding and upholstery resource account butoys@pa.gov to request a digital copy of the invoice/certificate.
For applications submitted through the mail, payment must be in the form of a money order or a US funded check. The check must be drawn off of a US bank branch. Foreign checks, cash, wire transfers are NOT acceptable forms of payment. The fee schedule is available here.
Online submissions and payments are now accepted for all initial applications and renewal invoices. With your information and/or unpaid invoice in hand, click here to apply or renew online.
The list includes some known products. They are regulated by the Bedding and Upholstery Law and Regulations. This does not mean that if your product is not on the list, it does not need to meet the Law/Regulations.
A good gauge for a regulated item is anything you can sit on, lay on, recline on, or cover up with. It must also have hidden filling content (Air is not considered a filling content). The item may be covered in any material, like leather, pleather, plastic, or vinyl. If you don’t see your item listed and have a question on if registration, disinfection, or tagging is required, please contact the Department of Labor & Industry for guidance.
Baby Changing Pads
Bean Bag chairs
Bed Pillows
Baby Bouncer/Saucer
Bumper Pads
Children’s Car Seats
Comforters
Cribs/Pack N Plays
Dining Room Chairs
Travel Neck pillows
Futons
Mattresses/Mattress Pads
Loveseats
Padded Baby Carriers & High Chairs
Ottomans
Quilts
Reclining Chairs
Sleeping Bags/Pads
Sofas
Strollers w/padding
Upholstered Chairs (Sitting/Accent)
Upholstered Dual Purpose Furniture
You may find an electronic copy of the Law and Regulations by clicking on the following links:
You may also request a paper copy of the Law and Regulations for Bedding and Upholstery or Stuffed Toys by contacting the Division of Bedding and Upholstery at:
Department of Labor & Industry
Division of Bedding and Upholstery
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Telephone: (717) 787-6848
Fax: (717) 787-6925
Email: BUTOYS@pa.gov
For simple address changes or name updates, you can email the resource account with your changes providing the registration number and updated information.
If your FEIN (tax ID) number changes, you will have to submit a new application and gain a new registration number as the registration numbers are not transferable to the new owner.
Additional resources:
- Bedding & Upholstery Law
- Bedding & Upholstery Regulations
- Application For Bedding & Upholstery Registration, LIBU-32 (PDF)
- Application for Sterilization Permit, LIBU-100 (PDF)
- Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit, LIBU-103 (PDF)
- Secondhand Disinfection Provider Website Listing Information
- Renew Permits Online
- Fee Schedule
Contact Us
Department of Labor & Industry
Division of Bedding and Upholstery
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121