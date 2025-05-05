Submit a Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) Fee Payment

For ACH payments there are no additional fees.

For credit card payments, a 2 percent convenience fee will be added to your total at the end of your transaction, before checkout. The convenience fee charge will be listed in your statement as a separate transaction. This fee is non-refundable. Once your transaction is completed, your credit card will be charged that day and you will receive an email notification of your transaction. A receipt will also be made available to print.

If you need to request a refund for any monies paid, please contact the appropriate division at 717-787-3806.