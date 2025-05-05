Overview
The Bedding and Upholstery Section tests toys for flammability, materials, and design safety. Manufacturers who want to sell or give away stuffed toys in Pennsylvania must register with the Department.
Stuffed toys must have a tag with the Pennsylvania registration number of the manufacturer. This tag shows that the toy has been checked by the Department and the manufacturer is registered. Manufacturers can apply for registration by filling out the Pennsylvania Toy Registration form and mailing it to the address below. New applications and renewals can also be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site; however, an application’s required toy sample(s) must still be mailed to the address below (instructions provided .
Mail completed applications to:
Department of Labor & Industry Division of Bedding and Upholstery
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Telephone: (717) 787-6848
Fax: (717) 787-6925
Email: BUTOYS@pa.gov
Stuffed Toys FAQs
If you are in Pennsylvania and manufacture or import into Pennsylvania new, recycled, or a blend of new and recycled stuffed toys, you need to apply for a registration number with the State of Pennsylvania. After you apply, you get a registration number called a Uniform Registration Number. This number has to be put on a white law label that is affixed to all stuffed toy products you're selling or shipping into Pennsylvania.
If you're a store in Pennsylvania and you are only selling stuffed toys, you don't need a special license to sell them.
Each individual manufacturing facility producing Stuffed Toys is required to register for their own registration number. They cannot be shared or transferred between manufacturing facilities.
To apply for a Stuffed Toy registration number, you need to fill out the application form and submit it to our office as shown on the application or through the public eDAP portal. You will also need to provide a completed sample of the stuffed toy you will manufacture under this registration number (prototypes are not accepted). A lab report from a US based lab or a CPSC certified lab showing that 47.317, 47.321 and 47.322 of our regulations have passed examination. An affidavit signed by the individual that pulled the product sample from the manufacturing line OR from product already shipped to the US. If this product is pulled from a facility overseas, no notarization is required. Each subsequent toy produced by the manufacturing facility, using different materials not approved by our office, will require an additional application process.
The Department allows importers to register with a manufacturer. However, they must do so for each factory they want to import from. When applying in this way, the manufacturer linked to the registration number can only apply it to items made for that specific importer.
The other option for an importer is to help a factory get its own number. In this case, the manufacturer owns the number. They can apply it to items they make for anyone.
On average, applications received in our office are processed within 30 days as long as all legal requirements for the registration to be issued have been met. The timeframe depends on the volume of applications received as all applications are processed in the order they are received. We do not have an option to expedite applications.
When applying for a Stuffed Toy license with Pennsylvania, a completed sample of each toy manufactured at the factory applied for made of different materials are required to be submitted along with the application. Registration Numbers will not be issued until the sample requirement has been met.
Your newly issued registration will last for one year from the end of the month we process the application in. For example, if your application is approved on June 5th of 2026, your license will expire June 30th of 2027. You will be issued a renewal invoice with your new certificate attached 2 months prior to your current expiration date. Once the renewal payment and required article fees are paid, you will then be renewed for another year. Each renewal invoice must be paid prior to the prior year’s expiration date to avoid violations.
The registration lasts for one year. It must be renewed annually to stay current. If the registration expires, the business or organization cannot sell product covered by the Pennsylvania Stuffed Toy Law. In order to renew an expired registration, all unpaid renewal invoices must be paid for a registration to be valid.
Pennsylvania does not accept Stuffed Toy registrations issued by other states.
If you will be selling your Stuffed Toy products in a state other than Pennsylvania, please visit the website for the International Association of Bedding and Furniture Law Officials for other states’ contact information.
For stuffed toy articles, a Pennsylvania Stuffed Toy law label has only two requirements. It must say "All New Material", “All Recycled Material”, or a “Blend of New and Recycled Material” and have your Pennsylvania Registration number from Stuffed Toy Regulation 47.315.
No, the only items that are required to be sprayed with the disinfection spray prior to being sold are secondhand bedding and upholstered items.
To get a copy of your certificate or invoice, request a duplicate from the Bedding and Upholstery Division. You can email the bedding and upholstery resource account butoys@pa.gov to request a digital copy of the invoice/certificate.
Your Stuffed Toy lab report is to be completed by a US Based lab or a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) certified lab. Regulation sections 47.317, 47.321 and 47.322 must be tested and pass the lab testing for our flammability and tolerance requirements. No stuffed toy registration will be issued without the appropriate lab report.
For applications submitted through the mail, payment must be in the form of a money order or a US funded check. The check must be drawn off of a US bank branch. Foreign checks, cash, wire transfers are NOT acceptable forms of payment. The fee schedule is available here.
Online submissions and payments are now accepted for all initial applications and renewal invoices. With your information and/or unpaid invoice in hand, click here to apply or renew online.
All items intended for children to utilize in play that has filling content are required to be registered to be sold in Pennsylvania. NOTE: We do not regulate Toys intended for Pets.
You may find an electronic copy of the Law and Regulations by clicking on the following links:
You may also request a paper copy of the Law and Regulations for Bedding and Upholstery or Stuffed Toys by contacting the Division of Bedding and Upholstery at:
Department of Labor & Industry
Division of Bedding and Upholstery
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Telephone: (717) 787-6848
Fax: (717) 787-6925
Email: BUTOYS@pa.gov