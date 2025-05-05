The Bedding and Upholstery Section tests toys for flammability, materials, and design safety. Manufacturers who want to sell or give away stuffed toys in Pennsylvania must register with the Department.

Stuffed toys must have a tag with the Pennsylvania registration number of the manufacturer. This tag shows that the toy has been checked by the Department and the manufacturer is registered. Manufacturers can apply for registration by filling out the Pennsylvania Toy Registration form and mailing it to the address below. New applications and renewals can also be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site; however, an application’s required toy sample(s) must still be mailed to the address below (instructions provided .

Mail completed applications to:

Department of Labor & Industry Division of Bedding and Upholstery

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Telephone: (717) 787-6848

Fax: (717) 787-6925

Email: BUTOYS@pa.gov