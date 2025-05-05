Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agencies - Buildings

    All third party agencies that provide Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services must be certified by the Department. Once certified, these agencies may provide code services under contract with opt-in municipalities and to owners of residential construction projects in any municipality that has opted not to enforce the UCC.

    Review the Certification Initial and Renewal Booklet
    Access eDAP

     

    All third party agencies that are currently certified to perform approvals of buildings and structures are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that specifies the services that the agency can legally perform and the counties in which the third party agency works. To provide detailed listing information to the Department, agencies should complete and submit to the Department the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Buildings) form.

    Any agency that has an “R” listed after its name can perform the full range of residential approvals. A company that has a “C” listed after its name may perform all non-residential plan approvals and inspections.

    Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.

    A | B-C | D-K | L-M | N-R | S-Y

    Third Party Agency

    Credentials

    Expiration Date

    A
    A Plus Home Services LLCC

    4/15/2028

    A & J Code Associates

    C

    6/20/2027

    A. Waldron Electric Heating & Cooling LLC

    --

    10/9/2026

    A-1 Electric

    --

    8/11/2026

    ABD Construction Services, LLC

    --

    6/16/2026

    Accurate Building Inspections

    --

    6/7/2025

    Advanced Code Consultants LLC​

    R,C

    8/28/2027

    Advanced Electrical Inspections, Inc.

    --

    8/15/2027

    Aeon Architecture

    --

    3/28/2028

    Alfred Benesch & Company, Inc.

    R

    1/30/2026

    All Elite Inspections LLC

    --

    1/16/2028

    Allegheny Building Consultants, LLC

    R

    3/14/2026

    Allegheny Inspection Service, Inc.

    --

    8/16/2025

    American Building Inspection Services, Inc.

    --

    1/6/2026

    American Inspection Agency, Inc.

     

    4/14/2028

    Approved Code Services, Inc.

    R,C

    5/7/2026

    ARRO Consulting, Inc.

    R,C

    7/19/2027

    Associated Building Inspections, LLC

    R,C

    7/28/2026

    ATAB dba Dominion Elevator Inspection Services

    R,C

    5/12/2028

    Avant Garde Building Inspections, Inc.

    R,C

    12/27/2027

     
    B
    B&F Construction Code Services, Inc.

    R,C 

    6/29/2026

    Baldwin Electrical Services LLC

    R,C

    4/24/2027

    Barry Isett and Associates, Inc.

    R,C

    12/18/2027

    Base Engineering, Inc.

    R,C

    4/6/2027

    Bay Area Inspection Agency

    R,C

    9/3/2027

    Bell Electrical & Automation LLC

    R,C

    9/12/2027

    BHW Inspections, LLC

    - -

    12/31/2027

    BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc.

    R,C

    5/14/2026

    Bob Bates Inspections

    R,C

    7/16/2028

    Bocelli & Associates

    R,C

    3/27/2028

    Bower Code Services & Inspections, LLC

    R,C

    6/5/2027

    Branch Electrical Inspections 8/25/2028
    Building Inspection Underwriters of PA, Inc.

    R,C

    7/20/2027

    Bureau Veritas North America, Inc.

    R,C

    9/15/2028

    Burns Electrical Inspection Agency, Inc.

    --

    7/2/2028

    Carroll Engineering Corporation

    --

    7/28/2028

    Catania Engineering Associates, Inc.

    R,C

    12/12/2025

    CEA Code Enforcement Associates, LLC

    R,C

    3/23/2028

    Cedarville Engineering Group LLC

    R,C

    8/1/2027

    Central Keystone Council of Governments

    R,C

    1/13/2026

    Certified Power Inspections, LLC

    --

    9/21/2025

    Code Administrators, Inc.

    R,C

    2/9/2028

    Code Consulting & Inspection Services, LLC

    --

    3/10/2026

    Code Inspections, Inc.

    R,C

    5/19/2027

    Code Solutions International, LLC

    R,C

    7/24/2027

    Code.sys Code Consulting, Inc.

    R,C

    1/30/2028

    Codeforce Inspection Agency

    R,C

    5/9/2028

    Code Solutions International, LLC

    R,C

    7/24/2027

    Codes Assessment Professionals

    R,C

    11/28/2026

    Commonwealth Code Enforcement, Inc.

    R

    11/22/2027

    Commonwealth Code Inspection Service, Inc.

    R,C

    10/25/2026

    Comprehensive Inspection Agency, LLC

    R,C

    11/13/2027

    Construction Code Inspectors, Inc.

    R,C

    4/30/2028

    Contractors Inspection Services Ltd.

    R

    11/21/2027

    Cowan Associates, Inc.

    --

    7/10/2028

    D
    David Manter, LLC

    --

    6/9/2026

    Dependable Construction Code Services LLC

    --

    4/5/2026

    Douglas P. Foster DBA Freedom from Fire

    C

    4/3/2027

    DS Ventures, LLC DBA - United Code Consultants

    R,C

    12/15/2026

    East Mountain Inspections

    R,C

    5/19/2026

    EKE Services, LLC.

    R,C

    10/5/2026

    Elagin Architecture, Inc.

    R,C

    2/28/2028

    Empire Electrical Solutions

    C

    8/18/2028

    Erb Inspections, Inc.

    R,C

    1/30/2028

    Faulkner Inspection Services, LLC

    R,C

    9/10/2027

    First PA Inspections, Inc.

    --

    6/28/2026

    FNB Consulting

    R

    9/11/2028

    Frank Tasetano

    --

    8/25/2028

    Great Valley Consultants

    R

    4/29/2028

    Grill 1 Inspections

    --

    10/8/2028

    Hanover Engineering Associates, Inc.

    - -

    3/24/2026

    Harry Kent

    - -

    4/14/2028

    Harshman CE Group, LLC

    - -

    12/26/2027

    HJB Code Consultants, Inc.

    - -

    5/16/2025

    ICC NTA, LLC

    --

    10/27/2025

    Independence Inspection Agency, LLC

    --

    7/20/2028

    Infinity Inspections

    --

    10/21/2026

    Insparisk LLC

    --

    6/13/2026

    Integrity Building Network

    --

    6/13/2026

    Irwin Code Consulting LLC

    --

    9/1/2026

    Jim Melber Inspection Services, LLC

    --

    11/14/2025

    James Sonnema Inspection Service

    R

    11/10/2026

    JMR Engineering, LLC

    R,C

    2/20/2028

    Jobe Inspection Service, LLC

    --

    8/07/2028

    Joseph Ferguson

    --

    4/8/2028

    JRM Inspections, LLC

    --

    5/20/2028

    K2 Engineering, Inc.

    R,C

    8/13/2028

    KADA Electrical Contracting, LLC

    --

    6/23/2026

    Keller Zoning and Inspection Services, Inc.

    R,C

    9/22/2027

    Kelmar Services, LLC

    R,C

    12/7/2026

    Keycodes Inspection Agency

    R,C

    12/21/2026

    Keystone Inspection Agency

    R

    4/11/2028

    Keystone Municipal Services, Inc.

    R,C

    10/21/2027

    Kleinfelder, Inc.

    C

    4/9/2027

    KLH Engineers, Inc.

    --

    11/18/2025

    KNA Inspections, LLC

    --

    7/27/2028

    Kraft Municipal Group, Inc.

    --

    12/28/2025

    Kranz Inspection Services, Inc.

    --

    4/29/2028

     
    L
    Land and Sea Services, LLC

    R,C

    6/6/2025

    LDC Codes

    R,C

    1/11/2027

    Larry C. Frace Inspections, LLC

    R,C

    1/15/2027

    Lebanon County Planning Department

    R

    7/20/2028

    Lehigh Engineering, LLC

    R

    9/8/2028

    Lehigh Valley Codes LLC

    C

    4/8/2027

    Lehigh Valley Inspection Service

    R,C

    12/2/2026

    Liberty Inspection Limited

    R,C

    4/17/2027

    Liberty Integrated Solutions, Inc.

    --

    2/13/2026

    Light-Heigel and Associates, Inc.

    R,C

    5/29/2028

    Linn Architects

    R,C

    11/05/2026

    LTL Consultants, Ltd.

    R,C

    3/12/2028

    Lumen Strategy, Ltd.

    R,C

    6/13/2028

    M&M Inspections

    R

    6/29/2025

    Manter Inspection Company LLC

    --

    8/19/2026

    Mark Henry, Inc.

    --

    6/8/2026

    Mark E. Walker

    R

    7/31/2028

    Martone Engineering & Surveying, LLC

    --

    9/15/2025

    McCarthy Engineering

    R,C

    9/23/2026

    McMillen Engineering, Inc.

    R,C

    4/13/2027

    MC Municipal Services LLC

    --

    7/13/2026

    Middle Atlantic Electrical Inspections, Inc.

    R,C

    7/19/2027

    Middle Department Inspection Agency, Inc.

    R,C

    7/7/2027

    Mike Giradi Electric, Inc.

    R,C

    6/16/2028

    Milestone Planning and Design, LLC

    R,C

    10/20/2026

    Motley Associates, Inc.

    R,C

    6/21/2025

    Municipal Administration and Consulting, Inc.

    R

    4/19/2027

    Municipal Code Enforcement LLC

    --

    2/13/2026

    Municipal Code Solutions LLC

    R,C

    8/21/2027

    Municipal Consulting Service, LLC

    C

    7/11​/2027

    Municipal Inspection Corporation

    --

    4/24/2028

    Municipal Solutions, Inc.

    R

    5/10/2025

    MW Inspection Agency, LLC

    R,C

    9/24/2026

     
    N
    National Code Inspection Agency LLC

    R,C

    3/21/2028

    Noah Certified Inc dba Noah RDI Inc.

    --

    8/23/2026

    Northeast Inspection Consultants, LLC

    R,C

    3/18/2026

    NV Services

    R,C

    7/24/2027

    Ohm Shield Electrical Inspections

    R

    11/1/2026

    PA Certified Inspectors Inc.

    R,C

    02/03/2028

    Pennsafe Building Inspection Services, LLC

    C

    10/6/2026

    Penn State Inspection Agency

    --

    2/7/2027

    Pennoni Associates, Inc.

    --

    5/18/2025

    Penns Valley Code Enforcement Agency

    R,C

    3/7/2026

    Pennsylvania Construction Inspection, Inc.

    R,C

    4/21/2026

    Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance Inc

    R,C

    4/6/2027

    PFS Corporation dba PFS TECO

    R

    12/20/2025

    Pisanchyn Inspection Agency LLC

    --

    9/16/2028

    Plans Examiners Inc.

    --

    8/15/2026

    Possenti Consulting, LLC

    --

    6/23/2026

    Professional Code Services, Inc.

    R,C

    11/6/2027

    Prompt & Reliable Electrical Services

    R,C

    2/16/2026

    Prosek's Inspection Service

    --

    1/8/2028

    Prymak Electrical Inspection Agency

     

    3/13/2026

    Quality Assurance Plus, Inc.

    R,C

    5/20/2026

    Quality Electric

    --

    5/26/2026

    R.E.I. Services

    --

    4/13/2026

    Regional Municipal Services, LLC

    --

    12/28/2025

    Reliable Inspection Services

    R,C

    11/30/2026

    RETTEW Associates, Inc

    --

    12/21/2025

    RG Electrical Inspections

    --

    5/26/2026

    Richardson Inspection Services, LLC

    R,C

    9/16/2028

    Robert D. Gilmore & Associates, Inc.

    --

    1/7/2026

    Robert K. Orris

    --

    2/12/2027​

     
    S
    S Otto Peterson dba Peterson Electrical Inspections

    R

    7/31/2027

    Saturn Inspection Agency

    R,C

    3/26/2028

    SFM Consulting LLC

    R,C

    1/8/2027

    Shamrock Electric & Security Systems, Inc.

    --

    11/25/2025

    Shefler Inspection Services

    --

    5/15/2026

    Skulski Electric, LLC

    --

    10/26/2025

    SMV Associates

    --

    7/6/2026

    Solanco Engineering Associates, LLC

    --

    11/21/2025

    Southern Comfort Codes

    --

    1/26/2028

    State Inspection Authority Inc.

    C

    12/29/2026

    Steel City Inspection Agency, Inc.

    --

    1/24/2028

    Stephan Nicolai dba Nicolai Properties

    R,C

    9/22/2028

    Stewart's Electrical Inspections

    --

    4/18/2028

    Stockhausen, Kevin C

    --

    4/6/2028

    Sun Dog Energy Consultants LLC

    C

    7/25/2027

    Sunshine Electric & Wireless, LLC

    --

    2/15/2027

    Systems Design Engineering

    R

    11/19/2025

    TDF Electrical Inspections, LLC

    --

    5/26/2026

    Technicon Enterprises, Inc. II

    R,C

    9/8/2028

    The Pidcock Company

    --

    12/12/2025

    TKL Code Inspection Service, Inc.

    R,C

    1/5/2028

    Tom Wargo Underwriters Inspections

    R,C

    1/30/2028

    Tri-County COG IBC Inspection Service

    R,C

    5/12/2026

    Tri-County Inspection Agency, Inc.

    R

    10/26/2025

    Tri-State Safety, LLC

    --

    5/14/2026

    T W McCosby, LLC

    R,C

    10/13/2025

    Twining Consulting Inc.

    --

    6/26/2026

    Underwriters Inspection Services, Inc.

    R,C

    6/20/2027

    United Inspection Agency

    R,C

    4/20/2027

    Verified Inspection Services

    R,C

    4/7/2028

    Watkins Architect, Ltd.

    R

    2/27/2028

    West Penn Energy Solutions LLC

    C

    7/7/2026

    Willdan Group, Inc. 

    --

    7/31/2028

    Williams Inspection Service

    R

    10/23/2025

    Wilmon B Culley II

    --

    4/21/2028

    Yerkes Associates, Inc.

    R,C

    5/3/2026​