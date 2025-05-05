The park lies in a cozy, steep-walled gorge carved by Rauchtown Run through the side of Nippenose Mountain. A northern hardwood forest blankets the bottomland along this spring-fed stream.

Talus (rock) covered slopes and interesting rock formations are interspersed among a stunted oak forest growing on the steep mountainsides and ridges.

This pretty valley is especially beautiful when the mountain laurel blooms during late June and the fall foliage of early October.

Hunting is prohibited at Ravensburg State Park, however the park is nearby to Tiadaghton State Forest which offers hunting, fishing, and wildlife watching.

A short drive away is Bald Eagle State Forest and the Mt. Logan and Rosecrans Bog natural areas.