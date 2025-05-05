Overview
The park lies in a cozy, steep-walled gorge carved by Rauchtown Run through the side of Nippenose Mountain. A northern hardwood forest blankets the bottomland along this spring-fed stream.
Talus (rock) covered slopes and interesting rock formations are interspersed among a stunted oak forest growing on the steep mountainsides and ridges.
This pretty valley is especially beautiful when the mountain laurel blooms during late June and the fall foliage of early October.
Hunting is prohibited at Ravensburg State Park, however the park is nearby to Tiadaghton State Forest which offers hunting, fishing, and wildlife watching.
A short drive away is Bald Eagle State Forest and the Mt. Logan and Rosecrans Bog natural areas.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
2388 Rauchtown Road
Jersey Shore, PA 17044
570-966-1455
rbwintersp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o R.B. Winter State Park
17215 Buffalo Road
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Raymond B. Winter State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Ravensburg State Park is in central Pennsylvania, Clinton County, on PA 880, eight miles southeast of Jersey Shore, or four miles north of Carroll, Exit 192 (old Exit 28) on I-80.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.1084 Long. -77.2436
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
1020 Thompson Street
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
570-398-0100
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.