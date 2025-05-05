Prices

A listing of prices for specific Pennsylvania state park accommodations and activities can be found under the links on this page. Prices are effective as of Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Reservation Fees and Changes

​View the Cancellation and Change Policy​ for detailed information on transaction fees, reservation changes, reservation cancellations, and refunds.

​The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources charges a $6.50 non-refundable transaction fee on all reservations and registrations.

The department assesses a non-refundable $10.00 fee per reservation for all changes made to a reservation, except for adding nights to the reservation.

Cancellations can be made via the call center or website up to the day before arr​i​val. Any ca​ncellation on the day of arrival must be made through the state park or forest where there is a reservation.

Refunds will not be given for reasons including, but not limited to: natural disasters, drought, bugs, weather, campfire bans, air quality, death, pandemics (for example, COVID-19), water conditions, pool closures due to staffing, or violations of the terms and conditions of the permit or the department’s rules and regulations, which were agreed to when the reservation was made.

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