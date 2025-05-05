Motorized Roadside Camping

Motorized camping or roadside camping is defined as overnight camping in or near a vehicle where the vehicle is used for storage or transportation.

It is ideal for families or individuals who desire to have more equipment available than can be carried while primitive camping.

Roadside camping can make for a great base camp and is often done by those who wish to visit various points of interest throughout a state forest or participate in several different forms of recreation.

With 2.2-million acres of state forest to explore, there is ample opportunity to create a unique adventure!

Roadside camping is required to be done at designated campsites that are identified by a name or number.

Roadside camping is regulated as motorized camping in the State Forest Rules and Regulations and requires a permit from the Pennsylvania State Park and Forest Reservation System.

Roadside camping and primitive, trailside camping can sometimes be confused.

If you are camping close enough to your vehicle to access it to store gear and supplies, you are not primitive camping, but are roadside or motorized camping.

A permit is always required for this type of camping and must be done at designated campsites. Please plan appropriately.

There are no modern conveniences on state forest lands such as dump stations, utility hook-ups, showers, or water.

A few camping areas do have restrooms provided; however, most locations do not -- so be prepared to practice good sanitation and Leave No Trace Principles.

In all cases, you are required to take your trash with you and leave the site in an orderly condition that is free of litter.