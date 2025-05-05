Motorized Roadside Camping

Motorized camping or roadside camping is defined as overnight camping in or near a vehicle where the vehicle is used for storage or transportation.
It is ideal for families or individuals who desire to have more equipment available than can be carried while primitive camping.
Roadside camping can make for a great base camp and is often done by those who wish to visit various points of interest throughout a state forest or participate in several different forms of recreation.
With 2.2-million acres of state forest to explore, there is ample opportunity to create a unique adventure!
Roadside camping is required to be done at designated campsites that are identified by a name or number.
Roadside camping is regulated as motorized camping in the State Forest Rules and Regulations and requires a permit from the Pennsylvania State Park and Forest Reservation System.
Roadside camping and primitive, trailside camping can sometimes be confused.
If you are camping close enough to your vehicle to access it to store gear and supplies, you are not primitive camping, but are roadside or motorized camping.
A permit is always required for this type of camping and must be done at designated campsites. Please plan appropriately.
There are no modern conveniences on state forest lands such as dump stations, utility hook-ups, showers, or water.
A few camping areas do have restrooms provided; however, most locations do not -- so be prepared to practice good sanitation and Leave No Trace Principles.
In all cases, you are required to take your trash with you and leave the site in an orderly condition that is free of litter.
Types of Motorized, Roadside Campsites in State Forests
Several types of motorized, roadside campsites are offered within Pennsylvania state forests:
Roadside Campsites
Traditional roadside campsites are typically situated along dirt and gravel state forest public-use roads. They are most often dispersed, singular, remote sites that offer some level of seclusion.
While some sites may accommodate a small RV or trailer, many do not, and some locations may require a high-clearance vehicle to access.
Roadside Hike-in Campsites
This form of roadside camping is done at campsites that do not have immediate vehicle access and involve a short walk or hike to the designated campsite. There will be a designated parking location and an access path or gated road leading to the site.
This form of camping is ideal for those who want to set up base camp with more seclusion but still be relatively near to your vehicle to be able to travel to other locations to explore points of interest and also to easily make trips back and forth to your vehicle for supplies.
It could be considered a hybrid of trailside, backpack camping and traditional roadside camping.
This may be a good introductory opportunity for those who eventually would like to take on a backpacking trip.
Walk-in distances vary so be sure to check campsite attributes in the reservation system.
State Forest Rustic Camping Areas
These types of campsites are in more of a campground setting and often have access to vault toilets or pit latrines and have more routine maintenance.
It is ideal for those who prefer being in relative proximity to others but desire a more remote and less developed location than a state park.
Amenities are limited and do vary, so be sure to check campsite attributes in the reservation system.
Remember, there are no RV hook-ups, dump stations, or trash disposal in state forests.
State Forest Equestrian Camping Areas
These campsites are situated in a campground setting, but typically include additional amenities for equestrian use such as hitching posts, horse stalls, or manure pits.
These locations may be open to other users, depending on time of year. This regulation and amenities vary, so be sure to check the campsite attributes in the reservation system.
State Forest Rustic Organized Group Tenting Areas
If you would like to camp in a group of more than 10 people, a Letter of Authorization must first be obtained from the state forest district office where your group would like to stay.
There are sometimes larger campsites specifically designated for organized groups.
State Forest Camping Guidelines
- See the DCNR Bureau of Forestry’s Motorized and Primitive Camping Guidelines and Ethics (PDF) for additional requirements when camping in state forests.
- A camping permit will not be issued to anyone under the age of 18.
- A camping permit will be valid for no more than seven consecutive nights.
- Individuals must vacate a site for at least 48 hours before reapplying.
- The permit holder must occupy the site listed on the camping permit within 24 hours of the arrival date listed on the camping permit.
- Remember, individual state forests may have additional, unique guidelines.
- Additional permit conditions are provided upon reservation.
Remember:
- You must have a valid camping permit and be at a designated campsite when roadside camping.
- You must review any local state forest camping policy and have knowledge of the rules and regulations.
- You should plan, prepare, and tell someone of your trip plans.
- While trailside, backpack camping doesn’t require a permit for one-night stays at a location, if you are using your vehicle for storage and transportation, this does not qualify as trailside camping and is a violation of rules and regulations.
Motorized, Roadside Campsite Reservations
Most campsites in Pennsylvania state forests can be reserved 11 months in advance to noon of the day of arrival.
Advance reservations are available for almost all campsites.
Reservations for state forest campsites can be made online at the Pennsylvania State Park and Forest Reservation System or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
Reservations can be made using:
- MasterCard
- VISA
- American Express
- Discover
- Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks
- Pennsylvania state parks gift card
To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry within 10 days of making the reservation.
Reservation Changes and Cancellations
Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center.
Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state forest where the reservation occurs.
Please see DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.