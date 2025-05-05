Cabins and Unique Houses

Cabin and Unique House Rentals
For all cabin rentals visitors need to bring:
- Bed linens
- Towels
- Dishes
- Pots and pans
Costs of renting a state park cabin depend on the:
- Length of stay
- Type of cabin
- Day of the week
For exact information on the current rental prices, visit the state parks price page. Rates are lower for weekly and mid-week rental periods.
A modern cabin is a great home base for exploring and having fun is a state park. Modern cabins are beautiful log cabins with the modern conveniences of home. Modern cabins include:
- Electric heat
- Restroom with shower
- Full kitchen with microwave oven, refrigerator, sink, stove, oven, and table
- Carpeting
- Master bedroom with a full-sized bed
- Two-bedroom/sleeps six, or three-bedroom/sleeps eight
- Wooden cathedral ceiling in the main living area and seating
- Picnic table and fire ring
Rustic cabins are quaint stone or log historic cabins built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. Rustic cabins have sparse furnishings, such as:
- Refrigerator
- Fireplace, wood stove, or gas heater for heat
- Gas or electric kitchen stove
- Sleep between two and eight people, depending on the park
- Running water and restrooms are in a nearby shower house
- Picnic table and fire ring
Certain state parks have one-of-a-kind houses where you can stay. Unique houses have modern conveniences in historic or unique structures. Some have fireplaces and some are historic. Modern cabin or special rates apply for staying in these unique houses. Stay at the following unique houses in state parks:
The summer season rental period begins the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August. During this time, all cabins must be rented for a one week period per cabin, beginning on a Friday.
All other cabin rental periods are considered off-season and cabins must be rented for a minimum of two days per cabin, up to a maximum of 14 consecutive days.
Reservations for state park cabins and houses can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day holidays.
Cabins can be reserved 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival. If it is two days or less in advance of a desired arrival date, call the state park you wish to visit and inquire about possible availability.
Parks may or may not accommodate short-term requests depending on their operational capabilities. Cabins are very popular and it is advisable that reservations be made well in advance.
Reservations can be made using:
- MasterCard
- VISA
- American Express
- Discover
- Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks
- Pennsylvania state parks gift card
To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.
Reservation Changes and Cancellations
Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center. Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.
Please see state park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.
As part of a pilot program, Pennsylvania state parks now allow dogs in a limited number of cabins, cottages, and yurts. For a list of participating parks with pet-friendly cabins, see the:
Dogs in Lodgings Fact Sheet (PDF)
Dogs are only permitted in the designated facilities at the listed select parks. Please see state park’s rules and regulations for pets in parks for additional guidance about having a safe and enjoyable stay with your dog(s).
- Check-in on arrival day is 3:00 P.M. Check-out on departure day is 10:00 A.M. A late fee may be charged after 10:00 A.M.
- One person cannot use the same name to reserve more than one cabin for the same date; however, with each phone call, customers can reserve an unlimited number of cabins as long as they have all of the information for each cabin reservation. The cancellation policy applies to each individual reservation.
- The following information is required for each reservation: name, phone number, address, number of people, and check-in and checkout date.
- One responsible individual 18 years of age or older must occupy the cabin.
- Cabin occupancy is limited to one family unit (persons living under one household) or one non-family unit limited to the number of beds in that cabin.
- Placing tents, campers, or motorhomes of any type outside of cabins, cottages, yurts, or in other areas not designated for camping is prohibited.
- Visitors are welcome from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.
All visitors must also follow the State Park Rules and Regulations.