Cabins and Unique Houses

The summer season rental period begins the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August. During this time, all cabins must be rented for a one week period per cabin, beginning on a Friday.

All other cabin rental periods are considered off-season and cabins must be rented for a minimum of two days per cabin, up to a maximum of 14 consecutive days.

Reservations for state park cabins and houses can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day holidays.

Cabins can be reserved 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival. If it is two days or less in advance of a desired arrival date, call the state park you wish to visit and inquire about possible availability.

Parks may or may not accommodate short-term requests depending on their operational capabilities. Cabins are very popular and it is advisable that reservations be made well in advance.

Reservations can be made using:

MasterCard

VISA



American Express



Discover

Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks

Pennsylvania state parks gift card

To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.

Reservation Changes and Cancellations

Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center. Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.

Please see state park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.