Price Ranges for Lodging Facilities

As published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, the following price ranges are used by park’s to establish their specific price for lodging facilities.

Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pennsylvania hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.

Facility ​Range ​Resident Price ​Non-resident Price Modern Cabin ​Weekly Range ​$407.55 to $816.00

​$536.00 to $897.00

​Modern Cabin Nightly Range ​$61.00 to $183.00

​$73.00 to $209.00

​Rustic Cabin ​Weekly Range ​$212.00 to $578.00 ​$256.00 to $680.00 ​Rustic Cabin Nightly Range ​$29.00 to $162.00 ​$35.00 to $162.00 ​D​eluxe Cottage​ ​Weekly Range ​$346.00 to $517.00 ​$415.00 to $626.00 Deluxe Cottage Nightly Range ​$49.00 to $120.00 ​$56.00 to $144.00 Yurt​ ​Weekly Range ​$266.00 to $430.00 ​$346.00 to $556.00 ​Yurt Nightly Range ​$49.00 to $120.00 ​$56.00 to $144.00 ​Camping Cottage ​Weekly Range ​$225.00 to $339.00 ​$279.00 to $370.00 Camping Cottage​ Nightly Range ​$36.00 to $64.00 ​$39.00 to $69.00

Specific Prices

Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.

Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.

Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pennsylvania hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.

* In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.