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    State Park Cabins/Lodging Prices

    A non-refundable $6.50 transaction fee is charged for each rustic cabin, modern cabin, unique house, deluxe cottage, yurt, camping cottage, or inn room reservation or registration.

     

    Make online reservations anytime. Call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757) for state park information and reservations. The reservation line is open  7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon. to Sat., except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

    Make a Reservation Online

    Price Ranges for Lodging Facilities

    As published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, the following price ranges are used by park’s to establish their specific price for lodging facilities.

    Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pennsylvania hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.

    Facility​Range​Resident Price​Non-resident Price
    Modern Cabin​Weekly Range​$407.55 to $816.00
    		​$536.00 to $897.00
    ​Modern CabinNightly Range​$61.00 to $183.00
    		​$73.00 to $209.00
    ​Rustic Cabin​Weekly Range​$212.00 to $578.00​$256.00 to $680.00
    ​Rustic CabinNightly Range​$29.00 to $162.00​$35.00 to $162.00
    ​D​eluxe Cottage​​Weekly Range​$346.00 to $517.00​$415.00 to $626.00
    Deluxe CottageNightly Range​$49.00 to $120.00​$56.00 to $144.00
    Yurt​​Weekly Range​$266.00 to $430.00​$346.00 to $556.00
    ​YurtNightly Range​$49.00 to $120.00​$56.00 to $144.00
    ​Camping Cottage​Weekly Range​$225.00 to $339.00​$279.00 to $370.00
    Camping Cottage​Nightly Range​$36.00 to $64.00​$39.00 to $69.00

    Specific Prices

    Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.

    Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.

    Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pennsylvania hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.

    * In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.

    Modern Cabin/Unique HouseTime FrameResident Price Peak Season​​Resident Price Non-peak SeasonNon-resident Price Peak Season​​Non-resident​ Price Non-peak Season
    ​Sleeps 6​Per Week​$573.20​$513.80​$668.40​$613.70
    ​Sleeps 6​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		 ​—​$116.50​$138.00
    ​Sleeps 6​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$70.10​$84.40
    ​Sleeps 7-9​Per Week​$699.40​$637.50​$844.40​$768.30
    ​Sleeps 7-9​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —​$145.10​$172.50
    ​Sleeps 7-9​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$86.80​$105.90
    ​Sleeps 10-12​Per Week​$739.80​$668.40​$877.70​$796.80
    ​Sleeps 10-12​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​$151.00​$179.60
    ​Sleeps 10-12​Per Night - Sunday - Thursday
    		 ​—​$91.60​$109.40

    ​Copper Kettle Lodge​Time FrameResident Price Peak Season​Resident Price Non-peak Season​​Non-resident Price Peak Season​Non-resident Price Non-peak Season​
    ​Sleeps 8​Per Week​$1,338.68​$1,216.04​$1,463.21​$1,340.57
    ​Sleeps 8​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —​$247.17​ —​$284.91
    ​Sleeps 8​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​ —​$194.87​ —​$256.00

    Hufman Lodge​Time Frame​Resident Price Peak SeasonResident Price Non-peak Season​Non-resident Price Peak Season​​Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
    ​Sleeps 14​Per Week​$1,338.68​$1,216.04​$1,463.21​$1,340.57
    ​Sleeps 14​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —​$247.17​ —​$284.91
    ​Sleeps 14​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​ —​$194.84​ —​$256.60

    Rustic Cabin​Time Frame​​Resident Price Peak SeasonResident Price Non-peak Season​Non-resident Price Peak Season​​Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
    ​Sleeps 2-3​Per Week​$266.40​$242.60​$321.10​$294.90
    Sleeps 2-3​​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —​$54.70​$64.30
    ​Sleeps 2-3​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$33.30​$41.60
    ​Sleeps 4-5​Per Week​$318.80​$290.20​$383.00​$337.80
    ​Sleeps 4-5​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​$64.30​$76.10
    ​Sleeps 4-5​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$40.40​$46.40
    Sleeps 6-7​​Per Week​$392.50​$352.10​$459.10​$416.20
    ​Sleeps 6-7​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​$78.50​ —​$94.00
    Sleeps 6-7​​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$48.80​$57.10
    ​Sleeps 8-9​Per Week​$459.10​$416.20​$554.20​$504.30
    ​Sleeps 8-9​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —​$94.00​$114.10
    ​Sleeps 8-9​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$57.10​ —​$68.90
    ​Sleeps 10-11​Per Week​$542.30​$485.30​$649.40​$582.70
    ​Sleeps 10-11​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —​$109.40​$132.00
    ​Sleeps 10-11​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$66.60​$79.70

    Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.

    Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.

    Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pa. hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.

    * In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.

    Deluxe CottageTime Frame​Resident Price Peak Season​Resident Price Non-peak Season​Non-resident Price Peak Season​Non-resident Non-peak Season​
    ​Sleeps 5-6​Per Week​$468.90​$416.00​$567.30​$499.20
    ​Sleeps 5-6​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​--​$94.50​--​$113.50
    ​Sleeps 5-6​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​--​$56.70​--​$68.10

    YurtTime Frame​Resident Price Peak Season​Resident Price Non-peak Season​Non-resident Price Peak Season​Non-resident Price Non-peak Season​
    ​Sleeps 4-5​Per Week​$350.40​$320.20​$433.70​$395.90
    Sleeps 4-5​​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​ —$71.80​$94.50
    ​Sleeps 4-5​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$44.10​$51.70
    ​Sleeps 6​Per Week​$423.50​$385.80​$504.30​$458.90
    ​Sleeps 6​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​$87.00​ —​$103.30
    ​Sleeps 6​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		$​52.90​$63.10

    ​Camping CottageTime Frame​Resident Price Peak Season​Resident Price Non-peak Season​​Non-resident Price Peak SeasonNon-resident Price Non-peak Season​
    ​Sleeps 5​Per Week​$​307.60​$282.50​$335.40$303.80
    ​Sleeps 5​Per Night Friday - Saturday
    		​$57.90​$52.90​$61.70​$56.70
    ​Sleeps 5​Per Night Sunday - Thursday
    		​$47.90​$44.10​$52.90​$47.90

    Dog-Friendly Additional Fee

    ​Amenities​Time FrameResident Price​Non-resident Price​
    ​Designated Dog-friendly Facility​Per Night​$3.00 to $15.00​$3.00 to $15.00

    Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.

    Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.

    Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pa. hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.

    * In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.

    For group reservations or to rent the entire inn, contact the innkeeper at 814-625-2879.

    ​Room​Sleeps​DescriptionPrice Range​
    ​​Single Room​2​​A single room with a queen bed. Some rooms have a lake view.​$110.00 to $264.00 **
    ​Double Room​4​Two queen beds. Some rooms have a lake view.​$127.00 to $288.00 **
    Basic Suite​4A sitting area and a bedroom with a queen bed and a sleeper sofa. Room has a lake view.​$139.00 to $288.00 **
    Small Suite​4​A sitting area and a bedroom with a queen bed, sleeper sofa, and a kitchenette. Room has a lake view.​$198.00 to $324.00 **
    ​​Large Suite6​​A sitting area and 2 bedrooms with a queen bed, sleeper sofa and a kitchenette.​$220.00 to $342.00 **

     ** Prices vary by weekday/weekend and premium weekends (holidays/events and Penn State football games).

    RoomSleeps​Description​Price Range​
    ​Single​2​2 twin beds or 1 queen bed.​$70.00 to $220.00