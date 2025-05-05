Price Ranges for Lodging Facilities
As published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, the following price ranges are used by park’s to establish their specific price for lodging facilities.
Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pennsylvania hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.
|Facility
|Range
|Resident Price
|Non-resident Price
|Modern Cabin
|Weekly Range
|$407.55 to $816.00
|$536.00 to $897.00
|Modern Cabin
|Nightly Range
|$61.00 to $183.00
|$73.00 to $209.00
|Rustic Cabin
|Weekly Range
|$212.00 to $578.00
|$256.00 to $680.00
|Rustic Cabin
|Nightly Range
|$29.00 to $162.00
|$35.00 to $162.00
|Deluxe Cottage
|Weekly Range
|$346.00 to $517.00
|$415.00 to $626.00
|Deluxe Cottage
|Nightly Range
|$49.00 to $120.00
|$56.00 to $144.00
|Yurt
|Weekly Range
|$266.00 to $430.00
|$346.00 to $556.00
|Yurt
|Nightly Range
|$49.00 to $120.00
|$56.00 to $144.00
|Camping Cottage
|Weekly Range
|$225.00 to $339.00
|$279.00 to $370.00
|Camping Cottage
|Nightly Range
|$36.00 to $64.00
|$39.00 to $69.00
Specific Prices
Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.
Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.
Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pennsylvania hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.
* In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.
|Modern Cabin/Unique House
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 6
|Per Week
|$573.20
|$513.80
|$668.40
|$613.70
|Sleeps 6
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|—
|$116.50
|—
|$138.00
|Sleeps 6
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$70.10
|—
|$84.40
|Sleeps 7-9
|Per Week
|$699.40
|$637.50
|$844.40
|$768.30
|Sleeps 7-9
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$145.10
|—
|$172.50
|Sleeps 7-9
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$86.80
|—
|$105.90
|Sleeps 10-12
|Per Week
|$739.80
|$668.40
|$877.70
|$796.80
|Sleeps 10-12
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|—
|$151.00
|—
|$179.60
|Sleeps 10-12
|Per Night - Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$91.60
|—
|$109.40
|Copper Kettle Lodge
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 8
|Per Week
|$1,338.68
|$1,216.04
|$1,463.21
|$1,340.57
|Sleeps 8
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$247.17
| —
|$284.91
|Sleeps 8
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
| —
|$194.87
| —
|$256.00
|Hufman Lodge
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 14
|Per Week
|$1,338.68
|$1,216.04
|$1,463.21
|$1,340.57
|Sleeps 14
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$247.17
| —
|$284.91
|Sleeps 14
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
| —
|$194.84
| —
|$256.60
|Rustic Cabin
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 2-3
|Per Week
|$266.40
|$242.60
|$321.10
|$294.90
|Sleeps 2-3
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$54.70
|—
|$64.30
|Sleeps 2-3
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$33.30
|—
|$41.60
|Sleeps 4-5
|Per Week
|$318.80
|$290.20
|$383.00
|$337.80
|Sleeps 4-5
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|—
|$64.30
|—
|$76.10
|Sleeps 4-5
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$40.40
|—
|$46.40
|Sleeps 6-7
|Per Week
|$392.50
|$352.10
|$459.10
|$416.20
|Sleeps 6-7
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|—
|$78.50
| —
|$94.00
|Sleeps 6-7
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$48.80
|—
|$57.10
|Sleeps 8-9
|Per Week
|$459.10
|$416.20
|$554.20
|$504.30
|Sleeps 8-9
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$94.00
|—
|$114.10
|Sleeps 8-9
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$57.10
| —
|$68.90
|Sleeps 10-11
|Per Week
|$542.30
|$485.30
|$649.40
|$582.70
|Sleeps 10-11
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$109.40
|—
|$132.00
|Sleeps 10-11
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$66.60
|—
|$79.70
Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.
Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.
Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pa. hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.
* In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.
|Deluxe Cottage
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 5-6
|Per Week
|$468.90
|$416.00
|$567.30
|$499.20
|Sleeps 5-6
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|--
|$94.50
|--
|$113.50
|Sleeps 5-6
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|--
|$56.70
|--
|$68.10
|Yurt
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 4-5
|Per Week
|$350.40
|$320.20
|$433.70
|$395.90
|Sleeps 4-5
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
| —
|$71.80
|—
|$94.50
|Sleeps 4-5
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$44.10
|—
|$51.70
|Sleeps 6
|Per Week
|$423.50
|$385.80
|$504.30
|$458.90
|Sleeps 6
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|—
|$87.00
| —
|$103.30
|Sleeps 6
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|—
|$52.90
|—
|$63.10
|Camping Cottage
|Time Frame
|Resident Price Peak Season
|Resident Price Non-peak Season
|Non-resident Price Peak Season
|Non-resident Price Non-peak Season
|Sleeps 5
|Per Week
|$307.60
|$282.50
|$335.40
|$303.80
|Sleeps 5
|Per Night Friday - Saturday
|$57.90
|$52.90
|$61.70
|$56.70
|Sleeps 5
|Per Night Sunday - Thursday
|$47.90
|$44.10
|$52.90
|$47.90
Dog-Friendly Additional Fee
|Amenities
|Time Frame
|Resident Price
|Non-resident Price
|Designated Dog-friendly Facility
|Per Night
|$3.00 to $15.00
|$3.00 to $15.00
Peak season is generally the second Friday in June to the day before the third Friday in August and at designated sites during periods such as the Friday before Thanksgiving to the first Friday in March.
Non-peak season is generally the third Friday in August to the day before the second Friday in June. A two-night minimum stay is required for all lodging reservations.
Cabin prices need to add 6 percent Pa. hotel tax. County local hotel occupancy tax may be applied. The county local hotel occupancy tax rate varies depending on the location in the commonwealth.
* In peak season a cabin, deluxe cottage, or yurt must be rented for one week, checking in and out on Fridays.
For group reservations or to rent the entire inn, contact the innkeeper at 814-625-2879.
|Room
|Sleeps
|Description
|Price Range
|Single Room
|2
|A single room with a queen bed. Some rooms have a lake view.
|$110.00 to $264.00 **
|Double Room
|4
|Two queen beds. Some rooms have a lake view.
|$127.00 to $288.00 **
|Basic Suite
|4
|A sitting area and a bedroom with a queen bed and a sleeper sofa. Room has a lake view.
|$139.00 to $288.00 **
|Small Suite
|4
|A sitting area and a bedroom with a queen bed, sleeper sofa, and a kitchenette. Room has a lake view.
|$198.00 to $324.00 **
|Large Suite
|6
|A sitting area and 2 bedrooms with a queen bed, sleeper sofa and a kitchenette.
|$220.00 to $342.00 **
** Prices vary by weekday/weekend and premium weekends (holidays/events and Penn State football games).
|Room
|Sleeps
|Description
|Price Range
|Single
|2
|2 twin beds or 1 queen bed.
|$70.00 to $220.00