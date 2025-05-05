Overview
Tohickon Creek flows through the 45-acre Ralph Stover State Park, making a scenic picnic area. The nearby High Rocks section of the park is a lovely overlook of the Tohickon Creek.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
6011 State Park Road
Pipersville, PA 18947
610-982-5560
delawarecanalsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Delaware Canal State Park
Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Delaware Canal State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Ralph Stover State Park is two miles north of Point Pleasant on State Park Road and Stump Road, in eastern Bucks County.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.43451, Long. -75.09793
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Doylestown Hospital
595 West State Street
Doylestown, PA 18901
215-345-2200
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs year-round.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Ralph Stover State Park participates in a carry-in/carry-out trash disposal program for small parks. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.
Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home with them.