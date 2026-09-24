Harrisburg, PA – Autumn adventures await now that fall is finally here, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has the perfect tool to help plan a fall foliage viewing experience. The weekly fall foliage report will resume October 1, featuring regional updates, photos, and expert tips to help people experience the Commonwealth’s vibrant seasonal landscapes.

Posted every Thursday during peak foliage season on DCNR’s website, the report will resume with dedicated pages for each week, including pictures and detailed information by region. Visitors can also explore Pennsylvania’s fall offerings through Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway — a statewide campaign highlighting public lands, scenic drives, festivals, pick-your-own farms, and family-friendly autumn activities. Fall foliage typically peaks in October, and DCNR’s weekly reports will feature updated photos and tips on the best places to see the colors.

“Fall is a great time to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty of Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and explore our 2.2 million acres of state forestlands,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Whether you’re hiking, camping, or taking a scenic drive, DCNR’s weekly fall foliage report is a great tool for planning trips and discovering new seasonal activities across the Commonwealth.”

Fall is a major driver of Pennsylvania’s tourism industry, which generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported more than 514,000 jobs, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors in 2024, according to a Pennsylvania Tourism Office report. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, the industry grew by $7 billion from 2023 to 2024, creating 30,000 additional jobs across the Commonwealth.

“Fall in Pennsylvania is something you have to experience,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary for Tourism at DCED. “Our mountains and small towns come alive with color, the air gets a little crisper, and there’s a sense of nostalgia that makes you want to slow down and enjoy it. Whether it’s a scenic drive or train ride, a hike through peak foliage, a stop at a local farm or simply an afternoon exploring a Main Street, fall gives visitors a chance to experience Pennsylvania at its very best. It’s beautiful, it’s welcoming, and it’s the perfect season to get out and take a trip.”

Visitors can again enjoy the Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in the Pennsylvania Wilds, which recently reopened for fall foliage viewing. Kinzua Bridge is one of the most popular fall foliage viewing locations in Pennsylvania.

DCNR experts will be available to provide regional insights and answer questions throughout the fall. Experts include:

Northwest: Cecile Stelter, cstelter@pa.gov, 814-723-0262

Northcentral: Tom Oliver toliver@pa.gov, 570-724-2868

Northeast: Julian Maza, jumaza@pa.gov, 570-945-7133

Southwest: David Planinsek, daplaninse@pa.gov, 724-238-1200

Southcentral: Ryan Reed, ryreed@pa.gov, 717-787-2853

Southeast: Sara Kane, sarkane@pa.gov, 610-582-9660

Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown 21 percent and supports more than 177,000 jobs. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9.5 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Governor has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy is backed by one of the nation’s largest networks of outdoor assets, including more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, 84,000 miles of waterways, and 2.2 million acres of state forestland.

For fall-inspired festivals and experiences, go to visitPA.com or follow Visit PA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. Join the conversation using the hashtag #FallinPA. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

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