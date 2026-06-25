Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced that Pennsylvanians now can nominate their favorite trail for the 2027 Trail of the Year. The Commonwealth is home to more than 14,000 miles of trails, which serve as the backbone for Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy.

“The competition to be Pennsylvania’s 2027 Trail of the Year has officially begun, and we are hopeful to receive nominations from rural and urban communities alike for this important designation,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Stewards of our trails can visit DCNR’s website and make the case for being the top trail today. We are excited for this year’s competition and look forward to seeing which trail prevails.”

To be considered, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by July 31. The trail management organization will be recognized as the award recipient. Visit DCNR’s website for more information.

The winning trail will be recognized in a news release; through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution; with a trailhead marker along the trail; and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2027. ​

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania's trail network.

The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the Commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.

The advisory committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

Pine Creek Rail Trail is the 2026 Trail of the Year. The Pine Creek Rail Trail attracts more than 44,000 visitors annually, generating more than $5 million in local economic impact. The historic 62-mile trail connects visitors to a wealth of recreational and cultural experiences from Jersey Shore in Lycoming County to Wellsboro in Tioga County.

Shapiro Administration’s Record on Outdoor Recreation

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown to $20.4 billion, supporting approximately 177,000 jobs and generates $9.5 billion in wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Since taking office, the Governor and his Administration have helped grow the industry by $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 jobs. The Governor has made outdoor recreation and tourism a central part of his economic development strategy, positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in outdoor recreation by:

Unveiling the Great American Getaway , to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth.

, to encourage more people to visit the Commonwealth. Securing $422,000 to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers.

to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation, helping connect Pennsylvania’s public lands, businesses, and workers. Completing $228 million in infrastructure improvements across Pennsylvania’s public lands since taking office in 2023.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on the Trail of the Year competition and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

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