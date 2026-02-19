Pine Creek Rail Trail Selected as Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Pine Creek Rail Trail, a 62-mile scenic journey through the Appalachian Mountains in Lycoming and Tioga counties, has been named Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

“We are proud to name the Pine Creek Rail Trail as Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year and to honor the rich history, culture, and recreational opportunities that make this trail a destination for visitors from around the world,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This designation will raise awareness about the wealth of outdoor experiences in the Pennsylvania Wilds — including the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the recently improved visitor center at Leonard Harrison State Park — while strengthening support for local businesses and generating lasting economic, environmental, and social benefits for the region.”

The Pine Creek Rail Trail (PCRT) traces a historic corridor first used by the Iroquois Nation and later developed as a railroad in the late 19th century. After rail service ended in 1988, the corridor was transformed into a 62-mile non-motorized trail completed between 1995 and 2007, stretching from Jersey Shore to Wellsboro Junction. Today, the nationally recognized trail attracts more than 44,000 users annually and generates more than $5 million in local economic impact. It serves as a major recreational and tourism asset within the Pennsylvania Wilds, Route 6 Heritage Corridor, and the Lumber Heritage Region.

Building on that success, the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension (PCRTE), also known as the Marsh Creek Greenway, closed a critical 3.2-mile gap by connecting the trail’s former northern terminus directly to downtown Wellsboro. DCNR, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Tioga County, and volunteers worked together to complete the project, supported by $3.5 million from DCNR and $2.5 million from PennDOT. The extension includes a new trailhead with a visitor center and amenities, as well as a safe downtown connector for pedestrians and cyclists, fully integrating Wellsboro into the statewide trail network and the Pennsylvania Wilds system. The Shapiro Administration marked the extension’s completion, which closed the fifth Top 10 Trail Gap under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership.

“The Pine Creek Rail Trail is a cornerstone of Tioga County’s outdoor recreation economy, drawing visitors from across the region and supporting local businesses year-round,” said Tioga County Commissioners Marc Rice, Sam VanLoon, and Shane Nickerson. “With the completion of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension, this recognition reflects both the hard work of countless volunteers and strong partnerships among municipalities, agencies, and community organizations, while setting the stage for continued growth, innovation, and opportunity along the Rail Trail corridor.”

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates the Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails across the state, and to raise public awareness about the value of the Pennsylvania’s land and water trail network. Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader in trail development by providing its residents and visitors with more than 14,000 miles of trails.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the Commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.

Investing in Trails Powers Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Economy

Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown by 10 percent — adding $2 billion to the state’s economy, nearly 4,000 new jobs, and supporting more than 168,000 jobs overall. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Governor has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy and communities. These efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

Recent investments include more than $10 million for 36 trail projects through DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), part of a broader $79 million investment in 307 local recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth.

Visit the PCRT webpage or the PCRT Facebook for more information about the trail and DCNR’s website for more information about outdoor recreation.

