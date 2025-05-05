Skip to main content

    Apply for Pennsylvania Trail of the Year Status

    Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year. This aims to boost support for both large and small trails. It also raises awareness of Pennsylvania's trail network. 

     

    Nominations are currently being accepted until October 31, 2025.

    Submit a Nomination

    Overview

    Pennsylvania leads in trail development. It has over 11,000 miles of trails for our residents and visitors to enjoy. They range from gentle paths through preserved greenways to rugged trails scaling the state's majestic mountains.

    In honor of the achiev​ement of being designated Trail of the Year,​ the committee and DCNR produce a poster for statewide distribution and plan a public celebration for the recognized trail.

    How to Nominate a Trail

    The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Trail of the Year. Nominations are open until October 31, 2025.

    A panel of Trails Advisory Committee members will review submissions. Judging is based on the nomination form, narrative questions, and supporting materials provided.

    Applicants must register before submitting a nomination. Registration lets you save your progress and continue at a later time, if needed.

    Eligibility

    • Any land-based trail (motorized or non-motorized) may be nominated.
    • The trail must be open to the public.
    • Nominators are encouraged to work directly with the trail management organization to avoid duplicate submissions.
    • If you are not part of the trail management organization, you must include a letter of support from them. The trail management organization will be recognized as the award recipient.

    As part of the award, funding may be used for projects such as:

    • Trail safety or environmental education programs.
    • Training on trail accessibility and sustainability.
    • Training on planning, design, construction, and maintenance.
    • Educational materials (e.g., kiosks, interpretive or safety signage, partially eligible trail maps).

    Narrative Questions

    As part of the nomination process, you will be required to answer a few narrative questions. The narrative section is designed to be completed by the trail management organization.

    • If you are an individual nominator, please coordinate with the trail manager to answer the required questions. 
    • If you don’t know who manages the trail, visit WeConservePA.org to find contact information.

    Supporting Materials Required

    • Letters of support (5–10 recommended) from trail users, volunteers, officials, nonprofits, businesses, etc.
    • At least three color photos of the trail.
    • A detailed, color trail map.
    An infographic featuring a collage of images of the 2025 PA Trail of the Year - Path of the Flood Trail. The images include an overlook with trees, a person bicycling down a path, a person running down a trail with a tunnel visible in the background, and a group of people walking down a trail. The DCNR logo appears in the bottom left corner.
    2025 Trail of the Year

    Path of the Flood Trail

    The Path of the Flood Trail is composed of crushed stone and pavement, making it accessible for a variety of activities, including biking, hiking, running, birdwatching, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. Its historical significance is further elevated by its inclusion in the 9/11 Memorial Trail, a corridor connecting national sites of remembrance.
     

    Development and maintenance of the trail are a collaborative effort led by the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and the National Park Service, with support from local businesses and volunteers.
     

    The trail attracts approximately 80,000 visitors annually, including international tourists, and has become an economic driver for the region, spurring the growth of new businesses and providing a platform for community events.

    Explore the Path of the Flood Trail
    Download the 2025 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Past Trail of the Year Awardees

    Trails at Jakes Rocks

    The Trails at Jakes Rocks is a 35-mile natural surface trail system located in the Allegheny National Forest in Warren County.

     

    The trails are used primarily for mountain biking, but other types of recreation such as hiking, trail running, and cross-country skiing are also permitted.

     

    The Trails at Jakes Rocks was established to address a notable gap in Warren County's recreational landscape: high-quality mountain bike trails. The unique design as a stacked-loop system significantly reduces the typical gaps found in point-to-point trail systems.

    Explore the Trails at Jakes Rocks
    Download the 2024 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail

    The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail is an 8-mile section of the 74-mile Knox & Kane Rail Trail managed by the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club. The trail has wooden decking and railings on three railroad trestles and is surfaced between Mount Jewett and Lantz Corners. There also are five pavilions with picnic tables, interpretive signage, and multiple benches along the trail.

    Explore the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail
    Download the 2023 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Delaware Canal State Park Towpath

    Managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks, the 58.9-mile-long Delaware Canal, completed in 1832, runs from Bristol to Easton, where it connects with the Lehigh Canal. The towpath trail proves a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. Boat accesses allow for relaxing canoeing and kayaking when conditions permit. In winter, ice skating and cross-country skiing opportunities are available.

    Explore the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath
    Download the 2022 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    D&H Rail Trail

    The 38-mile-long D&H Rail Trail winds through Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wayne Counties as it follows the former corridor of the Delaware & Hudson Railway. The D&H attracts runners, hikers, bikers, and equestrians and in winter, cross country skiers appreciate the trail grooming done by the snowmobile club who use the D&H as the backbone of their snowmobile trail system. 

    Explore the D&H Rail Trail
    Download the 2021 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Ghost Town Trail

    Encompassing 46 miles of natural beauty and fascinating historical features, the Ghost Town Trail (GTT) throws in a bit of a challenge for flavor. Named for the long-gone coal mining communities that once dotted its path, the GTT travels through Cambria and Indiana counties, past two massive iron furnaces and other traces of the surrounding area’s historical coal mining, lumbering, and ironmaking industries. Situated in the scenic Blacklick Creek Valley, the GTT winds alongside mountain streams, passes through woodlands filled with rhododendron and wildflowers, and leads to welcoming communities.

    Explore the Ghost Town Trail
    Download the 2021 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Mid State Trail

    The Mid State Trail is a unique wilderness footpath that traverses Pennsylvania from Bedford County in the south to Tioga County in the north. Part of the long-distance Great Eastern Trail, the 327-mile MST connects or travels through eight state parks and five state forests. Along the MST, hikers will be greeted with captivating views and side trails and the rare outdoor experience that offers a sense of isolation and remoteness.

    Explore the Mid State Trail
    Download the 2019 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Forbidden Drive

    Forbidden Drive stretches 5 miles along the Wissahickon Creek and through Wissahickon Valley Park, passing the Thomas Mill Covered Bridge, Valley Green Inn, and other numerous landmarks. Runners, bikers, and equestrians all frequently share the trail. Designated a National Recreation Trail in 1975, Forbidden Drive connects users with many historic sites, 50 miles of natural surface trails, and a regional trail network that takes them into Pennsylvania’s countryside on the Schuylkill River Trail (with access to state parks), and The Circuit (with a link to the East Coast Greenway).

    Explore the Forbidden Drive
    Download the 2018 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Montour Trail

    The 63-mile Montour Trail system occupies the right of way of the former Montour Railroad and Peters Creek Branch of the Pennsylvania Railroad between Coraopolis and Clairton in suburban Pittsburgh, making it one of the nation’s longest nonmotorized suburban rail-trails. The trail connects with Pittsburgh International Airport, the Panhandle Trail, and the Great Allegheny Passage that stretches over 330 miles from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. 

    Explore the Montour Trail
    Download the 2017 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Standing Stone Trail

    Stretching 84 miles through Fulton, Huntingdon, and Mifflin counties, the Standing Stone Trail traverses central Pennsylvania ridges and valleys from Cowans Gap State Park in the south to Rothrock State Forest’s Detweiler Run Natural Area and the Mid State Trail in the north. The trail is part of the 1,650-mile Great Eastern Trail, which starts at the Florida-Alabama state line and extends to the Finger Lakes Trail in New York.

    Explore the Standing Stone Trail
    Download the 2016 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Heritage Rail Trail York County

    The Heritage Rail Trail County Park in southern York County has been designated as the 2015 Trail of the Year by the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee. Established in 1992, the 21-mile rail trail is designed for hiking, bicycling, running, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and snow shoeing. The trail connects the historic district of downtown York to Maryland’s Torrey C. Brown Trail to create a continuous 43-mile trail that includes seven railroad structures on the National Register of Historic Places and an operating tourism train.

    Explore the Heritage Rail Trail
    Download the 2015 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Redbank Valley Trails

    Redbank Valley Trails in Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties has been designated as Pennsylvania’s first Trail of the Year. This new award program is coordinated by the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee. Redbank Valley Trails stood out because of the dedicated work of tremendous volunteers; its scenic beauty; connection to other trail systems; and quick and efficient pace of development. Much of the 51-mile trail system runs along Redbank Creek and includes many bridges, and beautiful stone arches. The trail connects schools, soccer fields and rural areas to commercial residential centers. 

    Explore the Redbank Valley Trails
    Download the 2014 Trail of the Year Poster (PDF)

    Contact DCNR

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor.

    Find your Regional Advisor