Apply for Pennsylvania Trail of the Year Status

Pennsylvania leads in trail development. It has over 11,000 miles of trails for our residents and visitors to enjoy. They range from gentle paths through preserved greenways to rugged trails scaling the state's majestic mountains.

In honor of the achiev​ement of being designated Trail of the Year,​ the committee and DCNR produce a poster for statewide distribution and plan a public celebration for the recognized trail.

How to Nominate a Trail

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Trail of the Year. Nominations are open until October 31, 2025.

A panel of Trails Advisory Committee members will review submissions. Judging is based on the nomination form, narrative questions, and supporting materials provided.

Applicants must register before submitting a nomination. Registration lets you save your progress and continue at a later time, if needed.

Eligibility

Any land-based trail (motorized or non-motorized) may be nominated.

The trail must be open to the public.

Nominators are encouraged to work directly with the trail management organization to avoid duplicate submissions.

If you are not part of the trail management organization, you must include a letter of support from them. The trail management organization will be recognized as the award recipient.

As part of the award, funding may be used for projects such as:

Trail safety or environmental education programs.

Training on trail accessibility and sustainability.

Training on planning, design, construction, and maintenance.

Educational materials (e.g., kiosks, interpretive or safety signage, partially eligible trail maps).

Narrative Questions

As part of the nomination process, you will be required to answer a few narrative questions. The narrative section is designed to be completed by the trail management organization.

If you are an individual nominator, please coordinate with the trail manager to answer the required questions.

If you don’t know who manages the trail, visit WeConservePA.org to find contact information.

Supporting Materials Required