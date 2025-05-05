The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is a group of 20 volunteers chosen by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They represent people who use both motorized and non-motorized trails and give advice on how state and federal trail funding should be used.
Their main goal is to help build a statewide system of land and water trails for recreation, transportation, and healthy living. They follow plans like the Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (PDF) and the Pennsylvania Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan (PDF).
The committee also fulfills the federal requirement for Pennsylvania’s use of federal Recreational Trails Program funds and is administered by the department’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
The Commonwealth is committed to creating a culture of diversity and inclusion. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will strive for a balance of diversity and composition of the committee among geographical areas of the state.
Committee Meetings
All meetings are open for anyone to attend.
Scheduled meeting dates will be posted here.
Trails Public Forums
The committee holds public forums around the state. These forums let people talk about their ideas, concerns, and suggestions for improving and managing trails.
There are no public forums scheduled at this time.