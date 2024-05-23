Labor Force Characteristics - Employment and Unemployment by Sex, Age, Minority, and Veteran Status
Below is a listing of the Table 1: Labor Force Characteristics for each of the counties and metropolitan statistical areas in Pennsylvania. The percent distributions of employed and unemployed by these categories reveal the relatively greater employment problems and therefore, a greater relative availability of some segments of the labor force. Data files are available in both Excel and PDF. Select your desired area and preferred format from the tables below.
All Areas
Pennsylvania
Counties
Metropolitan Division
Metropolitan Statistical Area (based on 2010 MSA definitions)
|Allentown/Bethlehem/Easton, PA - NJ MSA, PA Part (Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties)
|Excel
|Altoona (Blair County)
|Excel
|Bloomsburg-Berwick (Columbia & Montour)
|Excel
|Chambersburg-Waynesboro (Franklin)
|Excel
|East Stroudsburg (Monroe)
|Excel
|Erie (Erie County)
|Excel
|Gettysburg (Adams)
|Excel
|Harrisburg/Carlisle (Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry Counties)
|Excel
|Johnstown (Cambria County)
|Excel
|Lancaster (Lancaster County)
|Excel
|Lebanon (Lebanon County)
|Excel
|Pittsburgh (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties)
|Excel
|Reading (Berks County)
|Excel
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming Counties)
|Excel
|State College (Centre County)
|Excel
|Williamsport (Lycoming County)
|Excel
|York (York County)
|Excel
Workforce Development Area
|Berks (Berks)
|Excel
|Bucks (Bucks)
|Excel
|Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union)
|Excel
|Chester (Chester)
|Excel
|Delaware (Delaware)
|Excel
|Lackawanna (Lackawanna)
|Excel
|Lancaster (Lancaster)
|Excel
|Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton)
|Excel
|Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill)
|Excel
|Montgomery (Montgomery)
|Excel
|North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter)
|Excel
|Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming)
|Excel
|Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren)
|Excel
|Philadelphia (Philadelphia)
|Excel
|Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne)
|Excel
|South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York)
|Excel
|Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset)
|Excel
|Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington)
|Excel
|Three Rivers (Allegheny)
|Excel
|Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana)
|Excel
|West Central (Lawrence, Mercer)
|Excel
|Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland)
|Excel
