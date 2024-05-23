Skip to agency navigation
    Labor Force Characteristics - Employment and Unemployment by Sex, Age, Minority, and Veteran Status

    Below is a listing of the Table 1: Labor Force Characteristics for each of the counties and metropolitan statistical areas in Pennsylvania. The percent distributions of employed and unemployed by these categories reveal the relatively greater employment problems and therefore, a greater relative availability of some segments of the labor force. Data files are available in both Excel and PDF. Select your desired area and preferred format from the tables below.

    All Areas

    All CountiesExcel
    All MSAsExcel
    All WDAsExcel

    Pennsylvania

    Counties

    AdamsExcelPDFAlleghenyExcelPDFArmstrongExcelPDF
    BeaverExcelPDFBedfordExcelPDFBerksExcelPDF
    BlairExcelPDFBradfordExcelPDFBucksExcelPDF
    ButlerExcelPDFCambriaExcelPDFCameronExcelPDF
    CarbonExcelPDFCentreExcelPDFChesterExcelPDF
    ClarionExcelPDFClearfieldExcelPDFClintonExcelPDF
    ColumbiaExcelPDFCrawfordExcelPDFCumberlandExcelPDF
    DauphinExcelPDFDelawareExcelPDFElkExcelPDF
    ErieExcelPDFFayetteExcelPDFForestExcelPDF
    FranklinExcelPDFFultonExcelPDFGreeneExcelPDF
    HuntingdonExcelPDFIndianaExcelPDFJeffersonExcelPDF
    JuniataExcelPDFLackawannaExcelPDFLancasterExcelPDF
    LawrenceExcelPDFLebanonExcelPDFLehighExcelPDF
    LuzerneExcelPDFLycomingExcelPDFMcKeanExcelPDF
    MercerExcelPDFMifflinExcelPDFMonroeExcelPDF
    MontgomeryExcelPDFMontourExcelPDFNorthamptonExcelPDF
    NorthumberlandExcelPDFPerryExcelPDFPhiladelphiaExcelPDF
    PikeExcelPDFPotterExcelPDFSchuylkillExcelPDF
    SnyderExcelPDFSomersetExcelPDFSullivanExcelPDF
    SusquehannaExcelPDFTiogaExcelPDFUnionExcelPDF
    VenangoExcelPDFWarrenExcelPDFWashingtonExcelPDF
    WayneExcelPDFWestmorelandExcelPDFWyomingExcelPDF

    Metropolitan Division

    Philadelphia (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties)ExcelPDF

    Metropolitan Statistical Area (based on 2010 MSA definitions)

    Allentown/Bethlehem/Easton, PA - NJ MSA, PA Part (Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties)ExcelPDF
    Altoona (Blair County)ExcelPDF
    Bloomsburg-Berwick (Columbia & Montour)ExcelPDF
    Chambersburg-Waynesboro  (Franklin)ExcelPDF
    East Stroudsburg (Monroe)ExcelPDF
    Erie (Erie County)ExcelPDF
    Gettysburg  (Adams)ExcelPDF
    Harrisburg/Carlisle (Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry Counties)ExcelPDF
    Johnstown (Cambria County)ExcelPDF
    Lancaster (Lancaster County)ExcelPDF
    Lebanon (Lebanon County)ExcelPDF
    Pittsburgh (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties)ExcelPDF
    Reading (Berks County)ExcelPDF
    Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming Counties)ExcelPDF
    State College (Centre County)ExcelPDF
    Williamsport (Lycoming County)ExcelPDF
    York (York County)ExcelPDF

    Workforce Development Area

    Berks (Berks)ExcelPDF
    Bucks (Bucks)ExcelPDF
    Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union)ExcelPDF
    Chester (Chester)ExcelPDF
    Delaware (Delaware)ExcelPDF
    Lackawanna (Lackawanna)ExcelPDF
    Lancaster (Lancaster)ExcelPDF
    Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton)ExcelPDF
    Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill)ExcelPDF
    Montgomery (Montgomery)ExcelPDF
    North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter)ExcelPDF
    Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming)ExcelPDF
    Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren)ExcelPDF
    Philadelphia (Philadelphia)ExcelPDF
    Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne)ExcelPDF
    South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York)ExcelPDF
    Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset)ExcelPDF
    Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington)ExcelPDF
    Three Rivers (Allegheny)ExcelPDF
    Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana)ExcelPDF
    West Central (Lawrence, Mercer)ExcelPDF
    Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland)ExcelPDF

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, 
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.