Overtime and Tipped Worker Rules in PA

​Meet Janet, who works as a bartender and works 40 hours a week (eight hours a day, five days a week) at a pub.

Tip-producing work: Janet’s tip-producing work includes making and serving drinks, talking and serving food to customers at the bar, keeping the bar organized as she prepares drinks, and wiping down the surface of the bar where customers are sitting.

Directly supporting work: For 90 minutes at the start of her shift and 90 minutes after the pub closes each night, Janet slices and pits fruit for drinks for the next day’s service, wipes down the bar and tables in the bar area, cleans bar glasses, arranges bottles in the bar, retrieves liquor and supplies, cleans ice coolers and bar mats, makes drink mixes, and vacuums under the tables in the bar area.

Question:

When can Janet’s employer take a partial credit for the tips that Janet receives against the payment of the full minimum wage and when must the employer pay a direct cash wage at least equal to the full minimum wage?

Answer:

Once Janet performs non-tipped directly supporting work for more than 20% of her work week (20% of 40 hours = 8 hours), she is no longer engaged in her tipped occupation. Her employer must pay her a direct cash wage equal to at least the minimum wage for the time spent performing non-tip generating duties over the eight hours mark, therefore Janet gets paid the full minimum wage for seven hours total per work week (15 hours of non-tipped directly supporting work – the eight hours that are the 20% threshold = 7 hours of time she must be paid the full minimum wage). Janet’s employer can take a tip credit for the remaining 33 hours of her 40-hour workweek, because she performs only tip-producing work and 20 percent of directly supporting work during those hours.