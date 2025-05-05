File a Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint

The Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act establishes a fixed Minimum Wage and Overtime Rate for employees in Pennsylvania. It also sets forth requirements for employers regarding record retention. In addition, the Act provides penalties for noncompliance, establishes duties for the Department of Labor & Industry, and establishes the Minimum Wage Advisory Board.

If you think you have witnessed or experienced a Minimum Wage Act violation, you can file a complaint—the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will investigate.