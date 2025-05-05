Skip to main content

    File a Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint

    The Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act establishes a fixed Minimum Wage and Overtime Rate for employees in Pennsylvania. It also sets forth requirements for employers regarding record retention. In addition, the Act provides penalties for noncompliance, establishes duties for the Department of Labor & Industry, and establishes the Minimum Wage Advisory Board.

     

    If you think you have witnessed or experienced a Minimum Wage Act violation, you can file a complaint—the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will investigate. 

    Filing Instructions

    Online Submissions:

    1.  The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
    2.  Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
    3.  If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.

    Manual Submissions:

    1. The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov,  or mailed to:

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    The Minimum Wage and Overtime Complaint form is available in Spanish.

     

    Examples of Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act Violations

    • Employees being paid less than $7.25/hour
    • Tipped workers making less than $2.83/hour
    • Employers taking tip credits from tipped workers who make less than $135 in tips per month
    • Employees not being paid 1.5 times their regular rate after 40 hours worked in a workweek
    • Employers who do not maintain accurate records of employee earnings
    • Employers who deduct credit card or other payment processing fees from an employee's tips

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Do you have any Questions?

    Please reach out to one of our district offices.

