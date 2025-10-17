Victims Compensation

VCAP serves as a critical financial lifeline for people who have experienced crime victimization, including survivors of domestic violence. Each year, the program receives an average of 12,000 claims for eligible expenses. The most common claim types for individuals impacted by domestic violence are medical and counseling expenses, loss of earnings, funeral costs, relocation, and crime scene clean-up.

Over the past five years, PCCD has paid more than 67,000 VCAP claims totaling $67 million in eligible expenses for citizens across all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

In recent years, VCAP’s expenses have exceeded deposits into the fund, depleting it to a critically low level. The Shapiro-Davis proposed 2025-26 state budget includes a $9 million investment to stabilize VCAP, ensuring continued support for Pennsylvanians when they need it most.