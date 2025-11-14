Harrisburg, PA — Less than one week after Governor Shapiro signed the FY2025-26 state budget into law, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) is taking action to deliver $33.8 million in state funding to counties across the Commonwealth through two new grant opportunities. These solicitations, now open to counties, aim to support local probation, parole, and treatment programs for justice-involved individuals.
Since January 2023, strategic investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration have been making Pennsylvania communities safer. The recently passed 2025-26 budget builds on these important investments with a 10 percent increase – or $5.56 million – for PCCD’s successful Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program, which reduces community violence by relying on community groups that are most in tune with specific local needs.
“By investing in county adult probation and parole departments and treatment-focused alternatives to incarceration, we’re not just working to improve safety across Pennsylvania counties,” said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. “We’re investing in the futures of individuals who come in contact with the criminal justice system and setting them up for success following their justice involvement.”
Through the two formula-based funding announcements, just over $16 million is available to support county adult and parole departments, and more than $17 million for treatment-focused sentencing alternatives for individuals with substance use or mental health disorders, helping them access services that address the root causes of criminal behavior.
The goal of this funding is to strengthen county adult probation and parole departments by supporting staffing needs and expanding access to evidence-based programs. This investment is intended to improve supervision services and outcomes for individuals under community supervision.
Funding Availability
A total of $16,150,000 in state funding is available for up to 65 county adult probation and parole departments. County allocation amounts are listed in Appendix A of the funding announcement.
Important Dates
Applications are due in PCCD’s Egrants system by 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Projects will last for 12 months and will be retroactive to the start of the fiscal year, or July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
Funds are open to counties that provide county adult probation and parole services, but only to the extent that the staff and program meet the qualifications and standards established by the Commission. Applicants must be in good standing with PCCD to be eligible.
Funds may be used to support the following activities:
- Salaries and benefits of county adult probation and parole staff;
- Evidence-based programming for individuals under supervision;
- Pretrial supervision of individuals conducted by the county adult probation and parole department;
- Implementation of a validated risk and needs assessment tool;
- Training of adult probation and parole staff in evidence-based practice programming; or
- Other services and/or programs that support the improvement of county adult probation and parole services.
Learn More
For more information, including how to apply, please visit PCCD’s Active Funding Announcement webpage.
The goal of the FY 2025-26 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program is to reduce incarceration by connecting individuals with substance use or mental health needs to treatment instead of jail or prison—ultimately lowering recidivism and enhancing public safety.
Funding Availability
A total of $17,726,000 is available for all 67 Pennsylvania counties. Maximum amounts can be found in Appendix A of the funding announcement.
Important Dates
Applications are due in PCCD’s Egrants system by 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Projects will last for 12 months and will be retroactive to the start of the fiscal year, or July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
All Pennsylvania counties are eligible to apply under this initiative.
Funds must be used to support restrictive conditions that are imposed as part of a county probation sentence. Funds may support, but are not limited to, the following activities:
- Drug and alcohol assessment and placement services,
- Drug and alcohol treatment services and related activity,
- Drug and alcohol testing supplies and services,
- Mental health treatment and supportive services,
- Peer support services,
- Case management, and
- Criminal justice supervision and related services.
Learn More
For more information, including how to apply, please visit PCCD’s Active Funding Announcement webpage.
Learn more about the 2025-26 public safety budget on Governor Shapiro’s website.