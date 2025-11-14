Harrisburg, PA — Less than one week after Governor Shapiro signed the FY2025-26 state budget into law, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) is taking action to deliver $33.8 million in state funding to counties across the Commonwealth through two new grant opportunities. These solicitations, now open to counties, aim to support local probation, parole, and treatment programs for justice-involved individuals.

Since January 2023, strategic investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration have been making Pennsylvania communities safer. The recently passed 2025-26 budget builds on these important investments with a 10 percent increase – or $5.56 million – for PCCD’s successful Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program, which reduces community violence by relying on community groups that are most in tune with specific local needs.

“By investing in county adult probation and parole departments and treatment-focused alternatives to incarceration, we’re not just working to improve safety across Pennsylvania counties,” said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. “We’re investing in the futures of individuals who come in contact with the criminal justice system and setting them up for success following their justice involvement.”

Through the two formula-based funding announcements, just over $16 million is available to support county adult and parole departments, and more than $17 million for treatment-focused sentencing alternatives for individuals with substance use or mental health disorders, helping them access services that address the root causes of criminal behavior.