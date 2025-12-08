PRESS RELEASE

Commission on Crime and Delinquency Spotlights Expansion of Violence Prevention and Crisis Response Initiative in Lancaster County

Thanks to PCCD’s Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) funding, Lancaster County’s Peer CoRe Program is expanding to five additional police departments.

The Shapiro-Davis 2025-26 budget increases funding for the VIP program by 10%, providing more than $62 million for grants to address gun violence and make Pennsylvania communities safer.