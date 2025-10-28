State College, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), in collaboration with the Department of Human Services and Centre County CIT, kicked off the 2025 Statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Conference today with more than 220 attendees committed to strengthening crisis response and community safety across the Commonwealth.
During the conference, PCCD announced the official launch of the Pennsylvania CIT Training and Technical Assistance Center in partnership with CIT International and the Council of State Governments Justice Center. The new statewide initiative is designed to strengthen and expand CIT programs across Pennsylvania. Serving as a one-stop shop for training, best practices, data, and peer support, the Center will guide counties and local partners as they develop, grow, and enhance their crisis response efforts.
By uniting law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and community partners, CIT programs transform how we respond to crisis—ensuring that individuals are met with compassion, safety, and solutions, not punishment,” said Jackie Weaknecht, Director of PCCD’s Office of Justice Programs. “As the first resource of its kind across the nation, the launch of the CIT Technical Assistance Center is a true game-changer for Pennsylvania. This center will give every community, urban, rural, or suburban, the tools and support needed to build stronger partnerships, have better cross-system collaboration, and deliver the very best in crisis response.”
CIT is a collaboration of law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and other first responders who work collectively to help individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis toward appropriate treatment and resources and away from the criminal justice system. Studies have found that CIT programs have been shown to improve officer satisfaction and confidence, promote safer outcomes, and increase the likelihood of diversion from jail to mental health services.
Since 2010, PCCD has invested nearly $3 million in the expansion, establishment, and assessment of CIT programs and trainings, and co-responder model programs across Pennsylvania. With PCCD funding, 40 counties have established CIT programs since 2010.
PCCD also presented the following awards today, recognizing the accomplishments and leadership of individuals making a difference in the CIT space across Pennsylvania:
CIT Behavioral Health Practitioner of the Year
Darryl Andreas, M.S., Center for Community Resources, Lycoming County
Darryl Andreas works as a mental health co-responder embedded with the Lycoming Regional Police Department. He responds alongside officers to support individuals in crisis, connects families with critical resources, and ensures ongoing follow-up and support. Beyond his daily work, Darryl supports the CIT program through outreach, training, recruitment, and community engagement, helping to bridge law enforcement and behavioral health services.
CIT Team Coordinator of the Year
Erin O’Donnell, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia County
Erin O’Donnell has served as the Philadelphia Police Department’s Wellness Manager and CIT Coordinator since 2024, after previously coordinating CIT through the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities since 2019. O’Donnell has trained about 2,000 officers and 700 dispatchers in CIT and received the Commissioner’s Appreciation Award in 2025 for her contributions.
CIT Police Officers of the Year
Patrolman Andrew Gadaleta III, Douglass Township Police Department, Berks County
Officer Gadaleta is a graduate of Berks County’s first CIT training, and he has become a trusted mentor and leader within the program, modeling effective de-escalation practices. In one instance, he intervened during a crisis involving a person at risk of self-harm and ensured a safe outcome, reflecting the life-saving impact of CIT in police practice daily.
Patrolman Michael Weleski, CIT Coordinator, Cranberry Township Police Department, Butler County
Officer Weleski serves as a CIT Coordinator, trainer, and mentor, and has supported the expansion of CIT across Butler and neighboring counties. From developing a behavioral health database to launching officer wellness initiatives, Officer Weleski’s work has improved police responses and strengthened community trust in Western Pennsylvania.
For more information on the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania communities safer, visit the PCCD website.
To view photos from the conference, please visit PCCD’s Flickr.