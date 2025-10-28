CIT is a collaboration of law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and other first responders who work collectively to help individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis toward appropriate treatment and resources and away from the criminal justice system. Studies have found that CIT programs have been shown to improve officer satisfaction and confidence, promote safer outcomes, and increase the likelihood of diversion from jail to mental health services.

Since 2010, PCCD has invested nearly $3 million in the expansion, establishment, and assessment of CIT programs and trainings, and co-responder model programs across Pennsylvania. With PCCD funding, 40 counties have established CIT programs since 2010.

PCCD also presented the following awards today, recognizing the accomplishments and leadership of individuals making a difference in the CIT space across Pennsylvania:

CIT Behavioral Health Practitioner of the Year

Darryl Andreas, M.S., Center for Community Resources, Lycoming County

Darryl Andreas works as a mental health co-responder embedded with the Lycoming Regional Police Department. He responds alongside officers to support individuals in crisis, connects families with critical resources, and ensures ongoing follow-up and support. Beyond his daily work, Darryl supports the CIT program through outreach, training, recruitment, and community engagement, helping to bridge law enforcement and behavioral health services.

CIT Team Coordinator of the Year

Erin O’Donnell, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia County

Erin O’Donnell has served as the Philadelphia Police Department’s Wellness Manager and CIT Coordinator since 2024, after previously coordinating CIT through the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities since 2019. O’Donnell has trained about 2,000 officers and 700 dispatchers in CIT and received the Commissioner’s Appreciation Award in 2025 for her contributions.

CIT Police Officers of the Year

Patrolman Andrew Gadaleta III, Douglass Township Police Department, Berks County

Officer Gadaleta is a graduate of Berks County’s first CIT training, and he has become a trusted mentor and leader within the program, modeling effective de-escalation practices. In one instance, he intervened during a crisis involving a person at risk of self-harm and ensured a safe outcome, reflecting the life-saving impact of CIT in police practice daily.

Patrolman Michael Weleski, CIT Coordinator, Cranberry Township Police Department, Butler County

Officer Weleski serves as a CIT Coordinator, trainer, and mentor, and has supported the expansion of CIT across Butler and neighboring counties. From developing a behavioral health database to launching officer wellness initiatives, Officer Weleski’s work has improved police responses and strengthened community trust in Western Pennsylvania.

