Interview In Philadelphia

The Trace's Safer Together Forum

Davis participated in The Trace's Safer Together Forum in Philadelphia and spoke on the investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration, past and current, that are helping to drive the decline in homicides and gun violence across the state. This includes PCCD’s Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunity through Out of School Time (BOOST) Grant Programs.

In Philadelphia, specifically, so far this year compared to 2024, there has been a 15% decrease in homicides.