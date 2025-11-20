Contact: asindlinge@pa.gov (PCCD) | kirstinalv@pa.gov (LG)
Strategic investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration have been making Pennsylvania communities safer, including a 35% decline in homicides statewide since 2022. The recently passed 2025-26 state budget builds on these important public safety investments through the following PCCD programs:
- $5.65 million increase, or just over $62 million total, for the VIP Grant Program. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, state funding for the VIP program has increased from $30 million to $62 million, an increase of 107%.
- $11.5 million for the BOOST Grant Program to reduce community violence by providing more after-school learning opportunities for young people.
- $33 million to support local probation, parole, and treatment programs for justice-involved individuals, which opened for counties to apply within days of the budget passing.
- $10 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program to support nonprofit organizations in combating hate crimes by protecting the safety and security of visitors at their facilities. Available funding has doubled for this program under the Shapiro-Davis Administration.
- $120 million for the School Safety and Security Grant Program to help public and nonpublic schools keep their facilities secure from threats and provide the mental health services and support that our school staff and students need.
- $9 million transfer for the Victims Compensation Assistance Program, a financial lifeline for victims in the aftermath of crime.