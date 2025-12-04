Chambersburg, PA — As we dive deeper into the holiday season, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and Women In Need Victim Services are reminding victims and survivors of crime that help and resources, including the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), remain available.
While the holidays are often looked at as a joyful time, they can be especially difficult for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes. Many survivors face increased isolation, financial strain, and the emotional impact of trauma during this time, leaving many feeling unsafe or overwhelmed,” said Kathy Buckley, Director of PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services. “Local victim service providers— like Women in Need Victim Services— across the state are ready to listen, support, and stand with you. Help is always available, even throughout the holiday season. You don’t have to face this alone.”
Research shows that violence and abuse rates can go up during times of stress, including during the holidays. Stressors such as increased alcohol consumption, travel planning, financial strain, societal expectations, and more time spent indoors can worsen existing domestic violence or abuse. It’s important for individuals experiencing violence or other crimes to know that there are hundreds of programs across Pennsylvania that can provide support, resources, advocacy, and assistance if you or someone you know is struggling.
Since 1977, Women in Need Victim Services has been providing services to victims of sexual and domestic violence in Franklin and Fulton counties. Each year, approximately 1,500 victims seek our support,” said Barbara Channing, Executive Director, Women in Need Victim Services. “We support victims with a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention, counseling, legal advocacy, and emergency 24-hour safe housing. We also offer transitional housing and relocation services. Through a collaboration with the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, we provide victims of other crimes with assistance and support through the criminal justice process. Our ability to meet the needs of victims would not be possible without the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and their recognition of the importance of our programs in creating a safe space and services where victims can begin healing from the trauma.”
The Shapiro-Davis Administration continues to prioritize support for victims of crime, most recently securing a $9 million transfer in the 2025–26 state budget to strengthen VCAP and ensure survivors have access to the resources they need to heal and rebuild. This program is a financial lifeline to Pennsylvanians who have experienced physical, emotional, or financial harm as a result of crime. Each year, PCCD receives, on average, 12,000 VCAP claims for eligible expenses, including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more.
In addition to local victim service providers like Women in Need Victim Services, a variety of resources are available for victims of crime or their family members/loved ones in Pennsylvania:
