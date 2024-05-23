Skip to agency navigation
    Health Care Services Review

    The Health Care Services Review Division (HCSRD) administers the medical fee review, utilization review, and impairment rating examination processes according to the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act and Chapter 127 of the Medical Cost Containment Regulations. HCSRD is also responsible for managing the charge master fee schedule data and acts as a liaison to independent consultants performing medical access studies. 

     

    Questions may be sent to ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov

    Impairment Rating Evaluation (IRE)

    An Impairment Rating Evaluation (IRE) is a medical examination requested by the insurer and/or their counsel to determine an injured worker’s whole-body impairment due to the compensable injury.

    View the IRE Physician's Listing

    Utilization Review

    The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act provides for the process of medical treatment review under Section 306(f.1)(6) of the Act. The utilization review process provides for the impartial review of the reasonableness or necessity of medical treatment rendered to, or proposed for, work-related injuries and illnesses.

    Utilization review of medical treatment is conducted by Utilization Review Organizations (UROs) authorized by the Secretary to perform utilization reviews for Pennsylvania workers’ compensation.

    A utilization review may be requested by or on behalf of the employer, insurer or employee. Requests for utilization review should be filed online in the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS). Parties who disagree with the findings of the utilization review may file a petition for review to be heard and decided by a workers’ compensation judge.

    File a Request for Utilization Review in WCAIS
    Utilization Review FAQs

    Medical Fee Review

    When an injured worker receives medical treatment, providers are subject to sections of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act and Chapter 127 Workers’ Compensation Medical Cost Containment Regulations which establish reimbursement for the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation program. Providers may dispute the timeliness or amount of payment received by utilizing the medical fee review process.

    When medical services are properly billed and a Workers’ Compensation Medical Report Form (LIBC-9) has been received, a payer has 30 days to process the bill. If providers do not receive timely or correct payment, an Application for Fee Review may be filed online within the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS) within 90 days of the original billing or 30 days from the date of dispute notification, whichever is later.

    File an Application for Fee Review in WCAIS
    Fee Review FAQs

    Fee Schedules

    Workers' compensation fee schedules are a set of guidelines that show the maximum fees that are allowed to be charged for medical services provided to injured workers under the workers' compensation system in Pennsylvania.  

    View the Fee Schedules

    Charge Classes by ZIP Code

    The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule for Part B providers uses the 1994 Medicare Fee Schedule as its base fees. This fee schedule divides fees into four geographic regions. The links below contain all of Pennsylvania's ZIP codes and provide the correct region for each. Because this list is no longer used by Medicare, as they have developed different payment policies since 1994, it is no longer available through the Medicare intermediaries. Therefore, the department is providing this reference as a service to the insurance and medical communities who are involved in workers' compensation.

    The major users for this list are those who reprice medical bills to the workers' compensation fee schedule, including: insurance carriers, employers who are self-insured for their workers' compensation insurance, third-party administrators and repricing vendors. Medical providers may also use this list as a reference in determining if their payment amount is correct.

    Zip CodeCharge
    Classes

    15001

    002

    15003

    002

    15004

    004

    15005

    002

    15006

    003

    15007

    003

    15008

    002

    15009

    002

    15010

    002

    15012

    003

    15013

    002

    15014

    002

    15015

    002

    15016

    002

    15017

    002

    15018

    002

    15019

    003

    15020

    002

    15021

    003

    15022

    003

    15024

    002

    15025

    002

    15026

    002

    15027

    002

    15028

    002

    15029

    003

    15030

    002

    15031

    002

    15032

    002

    15033

    003

    15034

    002

    15035

    002

    15036

    003

    15037

    002

    15038

    003

    15039

    002

    15040

    003

    15041

    002

    15042

    002

    15043

    002

    15044

    002

    15045

    002

    15046

    002

    15047

    004

    15049

    002

    15050

    002

    15051

    002

    15052

    002

    15053

    003

    15054

    003

    15055

    003

    15056

    002

    15057

    003

    15059

    002

    15060

    003

    15061

    002

    15062

    003

    15063

    003

    15064

    002

    15065

    002

    15066

    002

    15067

    003

    15068

    002

    15071

    002

    15072

    003

    15074

    002

    15075

    002

    15076

    002

    15077

    002

    15078

    003

    15079

    002

    15081

    002

    15082

    002

    15083

    002

    15084

    002

    15085

    002

    15086

    002

    15087

    003

    15088

    002

    15089

    003

    15090

    002

    15091

    002

    15092

    002

    15101

    002

    15102

    002

    15104

    002

    15106

    002

    15108

    002

    15110

    002

    15112

    002

    15116

    002

    15120

    002

    15122

    002

    15123

    002

    15126

    002

    15127

    002

    15129

    002

    15130

    002

    15131

    002

    15132

    002

    15133

    002

    15134

    002

    15135

    002

    15136

    002

    15137

    002

    15138

    002

    15139

    002

    15140

    002

    15141

    002

    15142

    002

    15143

    002

    15144

    002

    15145

    002

    15146

    002

    15147

    002

    15148

    002

    15201

    002

    15202

    002

    15203

    001

    15204

    002

    15205

    002

    15206

    002

    15207

    001

    15208

    002

    15209

    002

    15210

    001

    15211

    001

    15212

    002

    15213

    001

    15214

    002

    15215

    002

    15216

    001

    15217

    001

    15218

    002

    15219

    001

    15220

    001

    15221

    002

    15222

    001

    15223

    002

    15224

    002

    15225

    002

    15226

    001

    15227

    001

    15228

    001

    15229

    002

    15230

    001

    15231

    002

    15232

    002

    15233

    002

    15234

    001

    15235

    002

    15236

    001

    15237

    002

    15238

    002

    15239

    002

    15240

    001

    15241

    001

    15242

    001

    15243

    001

    15244

    001

    15250

    002

    15251

    002

    15252

    002

    15253

    002

    15254

    002

    15255

    002

    15257

    002

    15258

    002

    15259

    002

    15260

    001

    15261

    001

    15262

    001

    15264

    002

    15273

    002

    15276

    002

    15277

    002

    15278

    002

    15279

    002

    15281

    002

    15282

    002

    15283

    002

    15286

    002

    15288

    002

    15289

    002

    15290

    002

    15295

    002

    15301

    003

    15310

    004

    15311

    003

    15312

    003

    15313

    003

    15314

    003

    15315

    004

    15316

    004

    15317

    003

    15320

    004

    15321

    003

    15322

    004

    15323

    003

    15324

    003

    15325

    004

    15326

    004

    15327

    004

    15329

    003

    15330

    003

    15331

    003

    15332

    003

    15333

    003

    15334

    004

    15336

    003

    15337

    004

    15338

    004

    15339

    003

    15340

    003

    15341

    004

    15342

    003

    15343

    003

    15344

    004

    15345

    003

    15346

    004

    15347

    003

    15348

    003

    15349

    004

    15350

    003

    15351

    004

    15352

    004

    15353

    004

    15354

    004

    15356

    003

    15357

    004

    15358

    003

    15359

    004

    15360

    003

    15361

    003

    15362

    004

    15363

    003

    15364

    004

    15365

    003

    15366

    003

    15367

    003

    15368

    003

    15370

    004

    15376

    003

    15377

    003

    15378

    003

    15379

    003

    15380

    004

    15400

    003

    15401

    003

    15410

    003

    15411

    004

    15412

    003

    15413

    003

    15414

    003

    15415

    003

    15416

    003

    15417

    003

    15419

    003

    15420

    003

    15421

    003

    15422

    003

    15423

    003

    15424

    004

    15425

    003

    15427

    003

    15428

    003

    15429

    003

    15430

    003

    15431

    003

    15432

    003

    15433

    003

    15434

    003

    15435

    003

    15436

    003

    15437

    003

    15438

    003

    15439

    003

    15440

    003

    15442

    003

    15443

    003

    15444

    003

    15445

    003

    15446

    003

    15446

    003

    15448

    003

    15449

    003

    15451

    003

    15452

    003

    15453

    003

    15454

    003

    15455

    003

    15456

    003

    15457

    004

    15458

    003

    15459

    003

    15460

    003

    15461

    003

    15462

    003

    15463

    003

    15464

    003

    15465

    003

    15466

    003

    15467

    003

    15468

    003

    15469

    003

    15470

    003

    15471

    003

    15472

    003

    15473

    003

    15474

    003

    15475

    003

    15476

    003

    15477

    003

    15478

    003

    15479

    003

    15480

    003

    15482

    003

    15483

    003

    15484

    003

    15485

    004

    15486

    003

    15487

    003

    15488

    003

    15489

    003

    15490

    003

    15491

    003

    15492

    003

    15501

    004

    15520

    004

    15521

    004

    15522

    004

    15530

    004

    15531

    003

    15532

    004

    15533

    004

    15534

    004

    15535

    004

    15536

    004

    15537

    004

    15538

    004

    15539

    004

    15540

    004

    15541

    004

    15542

    004

    15543

    004

    15544

    004

    15545

    004

    15546

    003

    15547

    003

    15548

    003

    15549

    004

    15550

    004

    15551

    004

    15552

    004

    15553

    004

    15554

    004

    15555

    004

    15557

    004

    15558

    004

    15559

    004

    15560

    004

    15561

    004

    15562

    003

    15563

    003

    15564

    004

    15565

    004

    15601

    002

    15610

    002

    15611

    002

    15612

    002

    15613

    002

    15615

    002

    15616

    002

    15617

    002

    15618

    002

    15619

    002

    15620

    002

    15621

    002

    15622

    002

    15623

    002

    15624

    002

    15625

    002

    15626

    002

    15627

    002

    15628

    002

    15629

    002

    15630

    004

    15631

    003

    15632

    002

    15633

    002

    15634

    002

    15635

    002

    15636

    002

    15637

    002

    15638

    002

    15639

    002

    15640

    003

    15641

    002

    15642

    002

    15644

    002

    15646

    002

    15647

    002

    15650

    002

    15655

    002

    15656

    004

    15658

    002

    15660

    002

    15661

    002

    15662

    002

    15663

    002

    15664

    002

    15665

    002

    15666

    002

    15668

    002

    15670

    002

    15671

    002

    15672

    002

    15673

    004

    15674

    002

    15675

    002

    15676

    002

    15677

    002

    15678

    002

    15679

    002

    15680

    002

    15681

    004

    15682

    004

    15683

    002

    15684

    002

    15685

    002

    15686

    004

    15687

    002

    15688

    002

    15689

    002

    15690

    002

    15691

    002

    15692

    002

    15693

    002

    15694

    002

    15695

    003

    15696

    002

    15697

    002

    15698

    002

    15701

    004

    15710

    004

    15711

    004

    15712

    004

    15713

    004

    15714

    004

    15715

    004

    15716

    004

    15717

    004

    15720

    004

    15721

    004

    15722

    004

    15723

    004

    15724

    004

    15725

    004

    15727

    004

    15728

    004

    15729

    004

    15730

    004

    15731

    004

    15732

    004

    15733

    004

    15734

    004

    15735

    004

    15736

    004

    15737

    004

    15738

    004

    15739

    004

    15740

    004

    15741

    004

    15742

    004

    15743

    004

    15744

    004

    15745

    004

    15746

    004

    15747

    004

    15748

    004

    15752

    004

    15753

    004

    15754

    004

    15755

    004

    15756

    004

    15757

    004

    15758

    004

    15759

    004

    15760

    004

    15761

    004

    15762

    004

    15763

    004

    15764

    004

    15765

    004

    15766

    004

    15767

    004

    15770

    004

    15771

    004

    15772

    004

    15773

    004

    15774

    004

    15775

    004

    15776

    004

    15777

    004

    15778

    004

    15779

    002

    15780

    004

    15781

    004

    15783

    004

    15784

    004

    15801

    004

    15821

    004

    15822

    004

    15823

    004

    15824

    004

    15825

    004

    15827

    004

    15828

    004

    15829

    004

    15831

    004

    15832

    004

    15834

    004

    15840

    004

    15841

    004

    15842

    004

    15843

    004

    15845

    004

    15846

    004

    15847

    004

    15848

    004

    15849

    004

    15850

    004

    15851

    004

    15853

    004

    15856

    004

    15857

    004

    15860

    004

    15861

    004

    15863

    004

    15864

    004

    15865

    004

    15866

    004

    15868

    004

    15869

    004

    15870

    004

    15901

    003

    15902

    003

    15904

    003

    15905

    003

    15906

    003

    15907

    003

    15909

    003

    15915

    003

    15920

    004

    15921

    003

    15922

    003

    15923

    002

    15924

    003

    15925

    003

    15926

    003

    15927

    003

    15928

    003

    15929

    004

    15930

    003

    15931

    003

    15933

    003

    15934

    003

    15935

    003

    15936

    003

    15937

    003

    15938

    003

    15940

    003

    15942

    003

    15943

    003

    15944

    004

    15945

    003

    15946

    003

    15948

    003

    15949

    004

    15951

    003

    15953

    003

    15954

    004

    15955

    003

    15956

    003

    15957

    004

    15958

    003

    15959

    003

    15960

    003

    15961

    003

    15962

    003

    15963

    003

    16001003
    16020003
    16021003
    16022003
    16023003
    16024003
    16025003
    16027003
    16028004
    16029003
    16030003
    16032003
    16033003
    16034003
    16035003
    16036004
    16037003
    16038003
    16039003
    16040003
    16041003
    16042004
    16045004
    16046003
    16047003
    16048003
    16049004
    16050003
    16051003
    16052003
    16053003
    16054004
    16055003
    16056003
    16057003
    16058003
    16059003
    16060004
    16061003
    16062003
    16063003
    16101003
    16102003
    16103003
    16104003
    16105003
    16110003
    16111003
    16112003
    16113003
    16114003
    16115002
    16116003
    16117003
    16120003
    16121003
    16123002
    16124003
    16125003
    16127003
    16130003
    16131003
    16133003
    16134003
    16136003
    16137003
    16140003
    16141002
    16142003
    16143003
    16143003
    16146003
    16148003
    16150003
    16151003
    16152003
    16153003
    16154003
    16155003
    16156003
    16157003
    16159003
    16160003
    16161003
    16172003
    16201004
    16210004
    16211004
    16212004
    16213004
    16214004
    16216004
    16217004
    16218004
    16220004
    16222004
    16223004
    16224004
    16225004
    16226004
    16228004
    16229004
    16230004
    16231004
    16232004
    16233004
    16234004
    16235004
    16236004
    16238004
    16239004
    16240004
    16242004
    16243004
    16244004
    16245004
    16246004
    16248004
    16249004
    16250004
    16251004
    16253004
    16254004
    16255004
    16256004
    16257004
    16258004
    16259004
    16260004
    16261004
    16262004
    16263004
    16301003
    16311003
    16312003
    16313003
    16314003
    16316003
    16317004
    16319003
    16320004
    16321004
    16322004
    16323003
    16326004
    16327003
    16328003
    16329003
    16331004
    16332004
    16333004
    16334004
    16335003
    16336003
    16340003
    16341004
    16342004
    16343004
    16344004
    16345003
    16346003
    16347003
    16348003
    16350003
    16351003
    16352003
    16353004
    16354003
    16360003
    16361004
    16362004
    16363004
    16364004
    16365003
    16370003
    16371003
    16372003
    16373003
    16374004
    16375004
    16388004
    16401002
    16402003
    16403003
    16404003
    16405003
    16406003
    16407002
    16410002
    16411002
    16412002
    16413002
    16414003
    16415002
    16416003
    16417002
    16420003
    16421002
    16422003
    16423002
    16424003
    16425002
    16426002
    16427002
    16428002
    16430002
    16432003
    16433003
    16434003
    16435003
    16436003
    16438002
    16440003
    16441002
    16442002
    16443002
    16500002
    16501002
    16502002
    16503002
    16504002
    16505002
    16506002
    16507002
    16508002
    16509002
    16510002
    16511002
    16512002
    16544002
    16550002
    16565002
    16601004
    16602004
    16603004
    16610004
    16611004
    16612004
    16613004
    16614004
    16615004
    16616004
    16617004
    16619004
    16620004
    16621004
    16622004
    16623004
    16624004
    16625004
    16627004
    16629004
    16630003
    16631004
    16633004
    16634004
    16635004
    16636004
    16637004
    16638004
    16639004
    16640004
    16641003
    16642004
    16643004
    16644004
    16645004
    16646004
    16647004
    16648004
    16650004
    16651004
    16652004
    16655004
    16656004
    16657004
    16658004
    16659004
    16660004
    16661004
    16662004
    16663004
    16664004
    16665004
    16666004
    16667004
    16668004
    16669004
    16670004
    16671004
    16672004
    16673004
    16674004
    16675004
    16676004
    16677004
    16678004
    16679004
    16680004
    16681004
    16682004
    16683004
    16684004
    16685004
    16686004
    16689004
    16691004
    16692004
    16693004
    16694004
    16695004
    16701004
    16720004
    16721004
    16722004
    16723004
    16724004
    16725004
    16726004
    16727004
    16728004
    16729004
    16730004
    16731004
    16732004
    16733004
    16735004
    16737004
    16738004
    16739004
    16740004
    16741004
    16743004
    16744004
    16745004
    16746004
    16747004
    16748004
    16749004
    16750004
    16751004
    16752004
    16801003
    16802003
    16803003
    16804003
    16820003
    16821004
    16822004
    16823003
    16825004
    16826003
    16827003
    16828003
    16829003
    16830004
    16832003
    16833004
    16834004
    16835003
    16836004
    16837004
    16838004
    16839004
    16840004
    16841003
    16842003
    16843004
    16844003
    16845004
    16847004
    16848004
    16849004
    16850004
    16851003
    16852003
    16853003
    16854003
    16855004
    16856003
    16857003
    16858004
    16859004
    16860004
    16861004
    16862003
    16863004
    16865004
    16866004
    16868003
    16870003
    16871004
    16872003
    16873004
    16874004
    16875003
    16876004
    16877004
    16878004
    16879004
    16880004
    16881004
    16882003
    16901004
    16910004
    16911004
    16912004
    16914004
    16915004
    16917004
    16918004
    16919004
    16920004
    16921004
    16922004
    16923004
    16925004
    16926004
    16927004
    16928004
    16929004
    16930004
    16931004
    16932004
    16933004
    16935004
    16936004
    16937004
    16938004
    16939004
    16940004
    16941004
    16942004
    16943004
    16945004
    16946004
    16947004
    16948004
    16949004
    16950004

    17001004
    17002004
    17003004
    17004004
    17005003
    17006004
    17007003
    17008003
    17009004
    17010004
    17011003
    17013003
    17014004
    17015004
    17016004
    17017004
    17018003
    17019003
    17020003
    17021004
    17022003
    17023003
    17024004
    17025003
    17026004
    17027003
    17028003
    17029004
    17030003
    17031004
    17032003
    17033003
    17034003
    17035004
    17036003
    17037004
    17038004
    17039004
    17040004
    17041004
    17042004
    17043003
    17044004
    17045003
    17046003
    17047004
    17048003
    17049004
    17050004
    17051004
    17052004
    17053003
    17054004
    17055003
    17056004
    17057003
    17058004
    17059004
    17060004
    17061003
    17062003
    17063004
    17064004
    17065003
    17066004
    17067004
    17068004
    17069003
    17070003
    17071004
    17072003
    17073004
    17074003
    17075004
    17076004
    17077004
    17078004
    17080003
    17081003
    17082004
    17083004
    17084004
    17085004
    17086004
    17087004
    17088004
    17089003
    17090004
    17093003
    17094004
    17097003
    17098003
    17099004
    17100003
    17101003
    17102003
    17103003
    17104003
    17105003
    17108003
    17109003
    17110003
    17111003
    17112003
    17113003
    17120003
    17140003
    17201003
    17210003
    17211004
    17212004
    17213004
    17214003
    17215004
    17216003
    17217003
    17218003
    17219003
    17220003
    17221003
    17222003
    17223004
    17224003
    17225003
    17227003
    17228004
    17229004
    17231003
    17232003
    17233004
    17235003
    17236003
    17237003
    17238004
    17239004
    17240003
    17241003
    17243004
    17244003
    17246003
    17247003
    17249004
    17250003
    17251003
    17252003
    17253004
    17254003
    17255004
    17256003
    17257003
    17260004
    17261003
    17262003
    17263003
    17264004
    17265003
    17266003
    17267004
    17268003
    17270003
    17271003
    17301003
    17303003
    17304003
    17305003
    17306004
    17307003
    17308003
    17309003
    17310003
    17311003
    17312003
    17313003
    17314003
    17315003
    17316003
    17317003
    17318003
    17319003
    17320003
    17321003
    17322003
    17323003
    17324003
    17325003
    17327003
    17329003
    17330003
    17331003
    17337003
    17339003
    17340003
    17342003
    17343003
    17344003
    17345003
    17346003
    17347003
    17349003
    17350003
    17352003
    17353003
    17354003
    17355003
    17356003
    17358003
    17359003
    17360003
    17361003
    17362003
    17363003
    17364003
    17365003
    17366003
    17368003
    17370003
    17371003
    17372003
    17400003
    17401003
    17402003
    17403003
    17404003
    17405003
    17406003
    17407003
    17501004
    17502003
    17503004
    17504004
    17505004
    17506004
    17507004
    17508004
    17509004
    17512004
    17516004
    17517004
    17518004
    17519004
    17520004
    17521004
    17522004
    17527004
    17528004
    17529004
    17530004
    17531004
    17532004
    17533004
    17534004
    17535004
    17536004
    17537004
    17538004
    17540004
    17543004
    17545004
    17547004
    17549004
    17550004
    17551004
    17552004
    17554004
    17555004
    17556004
    17557004
    17560004
    17561004
    17562004
    17563004
    17564004
    17565004
    17566004
    17567004
    17568004
    17569004
    17570004
    17571004
    17572004
    17573004
    17574004
    17575004
    17576004
    17577004
    17578004
    17579004
    17580004
    17581004
    17582004
    17583004
    17584004
    17585004
    17600004
    17601004
    17602004
    17603004
    17604004
    17605004
    17606004
    17607004
    17608004
    17611004
    17622004
    17699002
    17701002
    17702002
    17720002
    17721004
    17723002
    17724004
    17726004
    17727002
    17728002
    17729004
    17730004
    17731002
    17732002
    17733002
    17734004
    17735004
    17736004
    17737002
    17738004
    17739002
    17740002
    17742002
    17743004
    17744002
    17745004
    17747004
    17748004
    17749004
    17750004
    17751004
    17752002
    17754002
    17756002
    17758002
    17759002
    17760004
    17761002
    17762002
    17763002
    17764004
    17765004
    17767004
    17768004
    17769002
    17770004
    17771004
    17772004
    17773004
    17774002
    17776004
    17777004
    17778004
    17779004
    17801004
    17810004
    17812004
    17813004
    17814003
    17815003
    17820004
    17821003
    17822003
    17823004
    17824004
    17825004
    17826003
    17827004
    17828004
    17829004
    17830004
    17831004
    17832004
    17833004
    17834004
    17835004
    17836004
    17837004
    17839003
    17840004
    17841004
    17842004
    17843004
    17844004
    17845004
    17846003
    17847004
    17850004
    17851004
    17853004
    17854003
    17855004
    17856004
    17857004
    17858003
    17859003
    17860004
    17861004
    17862004
    17864004
    17865004
    17866004
    17868004
    17870004
    17872004
    17876004
    17877004
    17878003
    17879004
    17880004
    17881004
    17882004
    17883004
    17884003
    17885004
    17886004
    17887004
    17888003
    17889004
    17901003
    17920004
    17921004
    17922003
    17923003
    17925003
    17926003
    17927004
    17929003
    17930003
    17931004
    17932003
    17933003
    17934004
    17935004
    17936004
    17937003
    17938003
    17939004
    17940003
    17941004
    17942003
    17943004
    17944003
    17945003
    17946004
    17947003
    17948004
    17949004
    17951003
    17952003
    17953003
    17954003
    17955004
    17956004
    17957003
    17959003
    17960003
    17961003
    17963003
    17964004
    17965003
    17966003
    17967004
    17968003
    17970003
    17972003
    17974003
    17975004
    17976004
    17978003
    17979003
    17980003
    17981003
    17982004
    17983003
    17985004

    18001002
    18002002
    18003002
    18010003
    18011002
    18012003
    18013003
    18014002
    18015002
    18016002
    18017002
    18018002
    18020002
    18025002
    18030003
    18031002
    18032002
    18034002
    18035002
    18036002
    18037002
    18038002
    18039002
    18040003
    18041002
    18042003
    18043003
    18045003
    18046002
    18048002
    18049002
    18050003
    18051002
    18052002
    18053002
    18054002
    18055002
    18056002
    18058003
    18059002
    18060002
    18061002
    18062002
    18063003
    18064002
    18065002
    18066002
    18067002
    18068002
    18069002
    18070003
    18071003
    18072003
    18073002
    18074002
    18075003
    18076002
    18077002
    18078002
    18079002
    18080002
    18081002
    18083003
    18084002
    18085003
    18086002
    18087002
    18088002
    18091003
    18092002
    18100002
    18101002
    18102002
    18103002
    18104002
    18105002
    18106002
    18109002
    18195002
    18201003
    18202003
    18210003
    18211003
    18212003
    18214004
    18216003
    18218003
    18219003
    18220004
    18221003
    18222003
    18223003
    18224003
    18225003
    18227003
    18229003
    18230003
    18231004
    18232003
    18234003
    18235003
    18237004
    18239003
    18240003
    18241004
    18242004
    18243003
    18244003
    18245004
    18246003
    18247003
    18248004
    18249003
    18250003
    18251003
    18252003
    18254003
    18255003
    18256003
    18301003
    18320003
    18321003
    18322003
    18323003
    18324004
    18325003
    18326003
    18327003
    18328004
    18330003
    18331003
    18332003
    18333003
    18334003
    18335003
    18336004
    18337004
    18340004
    18341003
    18342003
    18343003
    18344003
    18346003
    18347003
    18348003
    18349003
    18350003
    18351003
    18352003
    18353003
    18354003
    18355003
    18356003
    18357003
    18360003
    18370003
    18371004
    18372003
    18373004
    18401004
    18403002
    18405004
    18406004
    18407002
    18410002
    18411002
    18413002
    18414002
    18415004
    18416002
    18417004
    18419004
    18420002
    18421004
    18423004
    18424002
    18425004
    18426004
    18427004
    18428004
    18430004
    18431004
    18433002
    18434002
    18435004
    18436004
    18437004
    18438004
    18439004
    18440002
    18441004
    18443004
    18444002
    18445004
    18446004
    18447002
    18448002
    18449004
    18451004
    18452002
    18452002
    18453004
    18454004
    18455004
    18456004
    18457004
    18458004
    18459004
    18460004
    18461004
    18462004
    18463004
    18464004
    18465004
    18466003
    18469004
    18470004
    18471002
    18472004
    18473004
    18500002
    18501002
    18502002
    18503002
    18504002
    18505002
    18506002
    18507002
    18508002
    18509002
    18510002
    18511002
    18512002
    18513002
    18514002
    18515002
    18516002
    18517002
    18518002
    18519002
    18540002
    18577002
    18601003
    18602003
    18603003
    18610003
    18611003
    18612003
    18614004
    18615004
    18616002
    18617003
    18618003
    18619004
    18620004
    18621003
    18622003
    18623004
    18624003
    18625004
    18626004
    18627003
    18628002
    18629004
    18630004
    18631003
    18632002
    18634003
    18635003
    18636004
    18637003
    18640003
    18641003
    18642003
    18643003
    18644003
    18650003
    18651003
    18653002
    18654003
    18655003
    18656003
    18657004
    18660003
    18661003
    18700003
    18701003
    18702003
    18703003
    18704003
    18705003
    18706003
    18707003
    18708003
    18709003
    18710003
    18711003
    18764003
    18765003
    18801004
    18810004
    18812004
    18813004
    18814004
    18815004
    18816004
    18817004
    18818004
    18820004
    18821004
    18822004
    18823004
    18824004
    18825004
    18826004
    18827004
    18828004
    18829004
    18830004
    18831004
    18832004
    18833004
    18834004
    18837004
    18839004
    18840004
    18842004
    18843004
    18844004
    18845004
    18846004
    18847004
    18848004
    18850004
    18851004
    18853004
    18854004
    18901002
    18910002
    18911002
    18912002
    18913002
    18914002
    18915002
    18916002
    18917002
    18918002
    18919002
    18920002
    18921002
    18922002
    18923002
    18924002
    18925002
    18926002
    18927002
    18928002
    18929002
    18930002
    18931002
    18932002
    18933002
    18934002
    18935002
    18936002
    18937002
    18938002
    18940002
    18942002
    18943002
    18944002
    18946002
    18947002
    18948002
    18949002
    18950002
    18951002
    18953002
    18954002
    18955002
    18956002
    18957002
    18958002
    18960002
    18962002
    18963002
    18964002
    18966002
    18968002
    18969002
    18970002
    18971002
    18972002
    18973002
    18974002
    18976002
    18977002
    18979002
    18980002
    18981002

    19001002
    19002002
    19003002
    19004002
    19006002
    19007002
    19008002
    19009002
    19010002
    19012002
    19013002
    19014002
    19015002
    19016002
    19017002
    19018002
    19020002
    19021002
    19022002
    19023002
    19025002
    19026002
    19029002
    19030002
    19031002
    19032002
    19033002
    19034002
    19035002
    19036002
    19037002
    19038002
    19039002
    19040002
    19041002
    19043002
    19044002
    19045002
    19046002
    19047002
    19050002
    19052002
    19053002
    19054002
    19055002
    19056002
    19057002
    19058002
    19059002
    19060002
    19061002
    19062002
    19063002
    19064002
    19065002
    19066002
    19067002
    19070002
    19072002
    19073002
    19074002
    19075002
    19076002
    19078002
    19079002
    19081002
    19082002
    19083002
    19084002
    19085002
    19086002
    19087002
    19090002
    19094002
    19095002
    19096002
    19101001
    19102001
    19103001
    19104001
    19105001
    19106001
    19107001
    19108001
    19109001
    19110001
    19111002
    19112001
    19113001
    19114002
    19115002
    19116002
    19117002
    19118002
    19119002
    19120002
    19121001
    19122001
    19123001
    19124002
    19125001
    19126002
    19127002
    19128002
    19129001
    19130001
    19131001
    19132001
    19133001
    19134001
    19135002
    19136002
    19137002
    19138002
    19139001
    19140001
    19141002
    19142001
    19143001
    19144002
    19145001
    19146001
    19147001
    19148001
    19149002
    19150002
    19151001
    19152002
    19153001
    19154002
    19155001
    19160001
    19161001
    19162001
    19170001
    19171001
    19172001
    19173001
    19174001
    19177001
    19178001
    19181001
    19182001
    19183001
    19184001
    19185001
    19187001
    19188001
    19190001
    19191001
    19192001
    19193001
    19194001
    19195001
    19196001
    19197001
    19244001
    19255001
    19301002
    19310002
    19311002
    19312002
    19316002
    19317002
    19318002
    19319002
    19320002
    19330002
    19331002
    19333002
    19335002
    19341002
    19342002
    19343002
    19344002
    19345002
    19346002
    19347002
    19348002
    19350002
    19351002
    19352002
    19353002
    19354002
    19355002
    19357002
    19358002
    19359002
    19360002
    19361002
    19362002
    19363002
    19365002
    19366002
    19367002
    19369002
    19371002
    19372002
    19373002
    19374002
    19375002
    19376002
    19377002
    19380002
    19381002
    19382002
    19390002
    19395002
    19401002
    19402002
    19403002
    19404002
    19405002
    19406002
    19407002
    19408002
    19409002
    19420002
    19421002
    19422002
    19425002
    19426002
    19428002
    19430002
    19432002
    19435002
    19436002
    19437002
    19438002
    19440002
    19442002
    19443002
    19444002
    19446002
    19450002
    19451002
    19452002
    19453002
    19454002
    19456002
    19457002
    19458002
    19460002
    19462002
    19463002
    19464002
    19468002
    19470002
    19471002
    19472002
    19473002
    19474002
    19475002
    19477002
    19478002
    19479002
    19480002
    19481002
    19486002
    19490002
    19491002
    19492002
    19493001
    19494001
    19495001
    19496001
    19501004
    19502002
    19503002
    19504002
    19505002
    19506002
    19507002
    19508002
    19510002
    19511002
    19512002
    19516002
    19517002
    19518002
    19519002
    19520002
    19521002
    19522002
    19523002
    19524002
    19525002
    19526002
    19529002
    19530002
    19533002
    19534002
    19535002
    19536002
    19538002
    19539002
    19540002
    19541002
    19542002
    19543002
    19544002
    19545002
    19546002
    19547002
    19548002
    19549003
    19550002
    19551002
    19552002
    19553002
    19554002
    19555002
    19556002
    19557002
    19558002
    19559002
    19560002
    19562002
    19564002
    19565002
    19567002
    19568002
    19600002
    19601002
    19602002
    19603002
    19604002
    19605002
    19606002
    19607002
    19608002
    19609002
    19610002
    19611002
    19612002

    WCAIS Training Resources for Healthcare Providers & Professionals

    Resources, like presentations and webinars, are available to help healthcare providers and professionals navigate the WCAIS system.

    View WCAIS Training Resources