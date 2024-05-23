The Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) sets and enforces safety standards in various areas. These include asbestos work, boilers, and construction. It also covers elevators, flammable liquids, lead work, and gas safety. Clicking the photo icons on this page takes you to pages with compliance details for each program.
BOIS manages Pennsylvania's laws on bedding, upholstery, safety, and stuffed toys for public sector workers.
