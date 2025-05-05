Overview
Upper Pine Bottom State Park provides visitors with a welcome rest area. Visitors often use the parking area of this small roadside picnic site for access to hiking, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and hunting on surrounding Tiadaghton State Forest.
Little Pine State Park maintains Upper Pine Bottom.
Hunting is prohibited at Upper Pine Bottom State Park, however the park provides access to Tiadaghton State Forest for hunting.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
PA Route 44
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-753-6000
littlepinesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Little Pine State Park
4205 Little Pine Creek Road
Waterville, PA 17776-9705
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Little Pine State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Upper Pine Bottom State Parks is in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania and is along PA 44, west of Waterville.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.31885 Long. -77.42076
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
1020 Thompson Street
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
570-398-0100
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks.