Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    ​Upper Pine Bottom State Park

    Adventure awaits at ​Upper Pine Bottom State Park in central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    PA Route 44
    Lock Haven, PA 17745
    570-753-6000
    littlepinesp@pa.gov

    A woman sitting at a wooden picnic table looking at the forest as leaves start to change for fall

    Overview

    Upper Pine Bottom State Park provides visitors with a welcome rest area. Visitors often use the parking area of this small roadside picnic site for access to hiking, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and hunting on surrounding Tiadaghton State Forest.

    Little Pine State Park maintains Upper Pine Bottom.

    Hunting is prohibited at Upper Pine Bottom State Park, however the park provides access to Tiadaghton State Forest for hunting.

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    PA Route 44
    Lock Haven, PA 17745
    570-753-6000
    littlepinesp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Little Pine State Park
    4205 Little Pine Creek Road
    Waterville, PA 17776-9705

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Little Pine State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Upper Pine Bottom State Parks is in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania and is along PA 44, west of Waterville.

    GPS DD:  Lat. 41.31885  Long. -77.42076

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
    1020 Thompson Street
    Jersey Shore, PA 17740
    570-398-0100

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. 

    Find nearby attractions by Upper Pine Bottom State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Upper Pine Bottom State Park.

    View all events