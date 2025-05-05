During established seasons, archery-only hunting is permitted daily on approximately 107 acres.
Established Hunting Seasons at Shikellamy State Park
Archery-only deer hunting is permitted at the Shikellamy State Park Overlook Section only during regular firearm season and late season archery.
The area open to hunting is north of the day-use area and is bounded by George Lane and County Line Road.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
View the hunting boundary map.
When parking in the day-use area all bows must be carried in their case until the designated area is reached.
The placement of traps is prohibited within 50 feet from the edge of all state park’s designated trails, paths, sidewalks, roads, and parking lots.
Hunting blinds and stands are allowed. Must not erect more than 2 weeks prior to hunting season, must be removed within 2 weeks after hunting season ends. Contact the office for additional details.
This park is not a part of Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).