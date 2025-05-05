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    Pennsylvania State Parks

    McCalls Dam State Park

    Adventure awaits at McCalls Dam State Park in central Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    1258 McCalls Dam Road
    Rebersburg, PA 16872
    570-966-1455
    rbwintersp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A wooden picnic table in a grassy area along a creek

    Overview

    The sound of White Deer Creek pervades the quiet, remote McCalls Dam State Park. Majestic pines, hemlocks, maples, and oaks reach for the sky around the small picnic area.

    Hunting is prohibited at McCalls Dam State Park, however the park provides hunting access to the surrounding Bald Eagle State Forest.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    1258 McCalls Dam Road
    Rebersburg, PA 16872
    570-966-1455
    rbwintersp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o R.B. Winter
    17215 Buffalo Road
    Mifflinburg, PA 17844

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Raymond B. Winter State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    McCalls Dam State Park is in the extreme east end of Centre County.

    It can be reached by traveling McCalls Dam state forest road, which links PA 192 at Raymond B. Winter State Park and PA 880 at Eastville.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.01755 Long. -77.17958

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital
    One Hospital Drive
    Lewisburg, PA 17837
    570-522-2000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    McCalls Dam State Park participates in a carry-in/carry-out trash disposal program for small parks. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.

    Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home.

    Find nearby attractions by McCalls Dam State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at McCalls Dam State Park.

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