Overview
The sound of White Deer Creek pervades the quiet, remote McCalls Dam State Park. Majestic pines, hemlocks, maples, and oaks reach for the sky around the small picnic area.
Hunting is prohibited at McCalls Dam State Park, however the park provides hunting access to the surrounding Bald Eagle State Forest.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
1258 McCalls Dam Road
Rebersburg, PA 16872
570-966-1455
rbwintersp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o R.B. Winter
17215 Buffalo Road
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Raymond B. Winter State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
McCalls Dam State Park is in the extreme east end of Centre County.
It can be reached by traveling McCalls Dam state forest road, which links PA 192 at Raymond B. Winter State Park and PA 880 at Eastville.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.01755 Long. -77.17958
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital
One Hospital Drive
Lewisburg, PA 17837
570-522-2000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
McCalls Dam State Park participates in a carry-in/carry-out trash disposal program for small parks. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.
Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home.