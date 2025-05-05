Hunting is prohibited within Hyner View State Park.
Thousands of acres of surrounding Sproul State Forest are open to hunting and trapping.
Hunting Requirements
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations apply.
Firearms Safety
Use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons. Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's vehicle or enclosed trailer. Exceptions include law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
Hunting Statewide
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.3 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.