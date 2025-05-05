During the summer season, (second Friday in June – third Friday in August), deluxe cottages and yurts must be reserved for a minimum stay of one week.

The minimum stay for the rest of the year is two nights.

Campers may stay in a state park deluxe cottage or yurt for up to 14 consecutive nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Campers may stay for 21 consecutive nights during the remaining of the year.

Reservations for state park deluxe cottages and yurts can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day holidays.

Deluxe cottages and yurts can be reserved 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival. If it is two days or less in advance of a desired arrival date, call the state park you wish to visit and inquire about possible availability.

Parks may or may not accommodate short-term requests depending on their operational capabilities. Deluxe cottages and yurts are very popular and it is advisable that reservations be made well in advance.

Reservations can be made using:

MasterCard

VISA

American Express

Discover

Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks

Pennsylvania state parks gift card

To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.

Reservation Changes and Cancellations

Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center. Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.

Please see state park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.