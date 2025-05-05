Yurt and Cottage Rentals
For all yurt and cottage rentals, visitors need to bring:
- Bed linens
- Dishes
- Pots and pans
For exact information on the current rental prices, visit the state parks price page.
Yurts are round, walled tents on a wooden deck and have:
- Bunk beds that sleep four or five people
- Stovetop and refrigerator
- Countertop, table, and chairs
- Electric heat and outlets
- Fire ring and picnic table
- Adjacent water pump
Deluxe cottages have wooden walls and floors, and windows with a few modern conveniences, such as:
- Bedroom that sleeps five or six people in bunk beds and a main room
- Stovetop, microwave, and refrigerator
- Countertop, table, and chairs
- Electric heat and outlets
- Fire ring and picnic table
- Adjacent water pump
During the summer season, (second Friday in June – third Friday in August), deluxe cottages and yurts must be reserved for a minimum stay of one week.
The minimum stay for the rest of the year is two nights.
Campers may stay in a state park deluxe cottage or yurt for up to 14 consecutive nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Campers may stay for 21 consecutive nights during the remaining of the year.
Reservations for state park deluxe cottages and yurts can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day holidays.
Deluxe cottages and yurts can be reserved 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival. If it is two days or less in advance of a desired arrival date, call the state park you wish to visit and inquire about possible availability.
Parks may or may not accommodate short-term requests depending on their operational capabilities. Deluxe cottages and yurts are very popular and it is advisable that reservations be made well in advance.
Reservations can be made using:
- MasterCard
- VISA
- American Express
- Discover
- Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks
- Pennsylvania state parks gift card
To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.
Reservation Changes and Cancellations
Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center. Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.
Please see state park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.
As part of a pilot program, Pennsylvania state parks now allow dogs in a limited number of cabins, cottages, and yurts.
For a list of participating parks with pet-friendly cottages and yurts, see the Dogs in Lodgings Fact Sheet (PDF)
Dogs are only permitted in the designated facilities at the listed select parks. Please see state park’s rules and regulations for pets in parks for additional guidance about having a safe and enjoyable stay with your dog(s).
- Only one vehicle per campsite is allowed unless otherwise posted—park only in designated areas
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks
- Check-in time is 3:00 P.M. Check-out time for deluxe cottages and yurts is 10:00 A.M.
- Placing tents, campers, or motorhomes of any type outside of cabins, cottages, yurts, or in other areas not designated for camping is prohibited
- Visitors are welcome to campsites from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. Campers must not disturb the sleep of others between 9:00 P.M. and 8:00 A.M. Electric generators that create excessive noise are prohibited.
- Fires are permitted only in provided fireplaces or grills. Gas and propane camp stoves are permitted. Please be careful with fire. Fires must be attended at all times and extinguished before leaving the campsite.
- Firewood is not provided. Cutting live trees or standing trees and the operation of chainsaws are prohibited. Firewood may contain non-native insects and plant diseases. Bringing firewood into the park from other areas may accidentally spread pest insects and diseases that threaten park resources and the health of our forests. Campers should use local firewood. Do not take wood home and do not leave firewood—burn it!
- Handwashing and dishwashing are permitted only where appropriate facilities are available. Hand-washing and dishwashing are prohibited at water spigots, hand pumps, springs, lakes, and streams.
- Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons. In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner’s car, trailer, or leased campsite. The only exception is that law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms may carry said firearm concealed on their person while they are within the park.
All visitors must also follow the State Park Rules and Regulations.