Camping cottages may be reserved for a minimum of two nights year-round.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, campers may stay in a state park camping cottage for up to 14 consecutive nights.

Campers may stay in a camping cottage for 21 consecutive nights during the remainder of the year.

A camping cottage may be occupied by one family unit (persons living under one household) or one non-family unit, limited to five persons per site.

Anyone renting a camping cottage must be 18 years of age or older and must be present at the campsite.

Reservations for state park camping cottages can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day holidays.

Camping cottages can be reserved 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival.

If it is two days or less in advance of a desired arrival date, call the state park you wish to visit and inquire about possible availability.

Parks may or may not accommodate short-term requests depending on their operational capabilities. Camping cottages are very popular and it is advisable that reservations be made well in advance.

Reservations can be made using:

MasterCard

VISA

American Express

Discover

Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks

Pennsylvania state parks gift card

To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.

Reservation Changes and Cancellations

Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center. Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.

Please see state park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.