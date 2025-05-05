Camping Cottage Rentals
Camping cottages have:
- Wooden walls and floors
- Some have chairs, others have a table
- Windows
- Electric lights and outlets
- Porch, some screened
- Picnic table and fire ring
Camping cottages sleep five people in a single bunk and a single/double bunk. They may or may not be located within a state park campground. Restrooms and/or showers are nearby.
For exact information on the current rental prices, visit the state parks price page.
Camping cottages may be reserved for a minimum of two nights year-round.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, campers may stay in a state park camping cottage for up to 14 consecutive nights.
Campers may stay in a camping cottage for 21 consecutive nights during the remainder of the year.
A camping cottage may be occupied by one family unit (persons living under one household) or one non-family unit, limited to five persons per site.
Anyone renting a camping cottage must be 18 years of age or older and must be present at the campsite.
Reservations for state park camping cottages can be made online or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., except on the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day holidays.
Camping cottages can be reserved 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival.
If it is two days or less in advance of a desired arrival date, call the state park you wish to visit and inquire about possible availability.
Parks may or may not accommodate short-term requests depending on their operational capabilities. Camping cottages are very popular and it is advisable that reservations be made well in advance.
Reservations can be made using:
- MasterCard
- VISA
- American Express
- Discover
- Personal, traveler’s, and cashier’s checks
- Pennsylvania state parks gift card
To receive a confirmed reservation, full payment must be received by the Bureau of State Parks within ten days of making the reservation.
Reservation Changes and Cancellations
Cancellations and changes can be handled online under “My Account” or by calling the call center. Any cancellation or change on the day of arrival must be made through the state park where the reservation occurs.
Please see state park’s reservation cancellation and change policy for additional information about cancelling or changing reservations and associated fees.
As part of a pilot program, Pennsylvania state parks now allow dogs in a limited number of cabins, cottages, and yurts. For a list of participating parks with pet-friendly camping cottages, see the Dogs in Lodgings Fact Sheet (PDF).
Dogs are only permitted in the designated facilities at the listed select parks. Please see state park’s rules and regulations for pets in parks for additional guidance about having a safe and enjoyable stay with your dog(s).
- Only one vehicle per campsite is allowed unless otherwise posted. Park only in designated areas.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all Pennsylvania state parks.
- Check-in time is 3:00 P.M. Check-out time for camping cottages is 10:00 A.M.
- Placing tents, campers, or motorhomes of any type outside of cabins, cottages, yurts, or in other areas not designated for camping is prohibited.
- Visitors are welcome to campsites from 8:00 A.M to 10:00 P.M. Campers must not disturb the sleep of others between 9:00 P.M. and 8:00 A.M. Electric generators that create excessive noise are prohibited.
- Fires are permitted only in provided fireplaces or grills. Gas and propane camp stoves are permitted. Please be careful with fire. Fires must be attended at all times and extinguished before leaving the campsite.
- Firewood is not provided. Cutting live trees or standing trees and the operation of chainsaws are prohibited. Firewood may contain non-native insects and plant diseases. Bringing firewood into the park from other areas may accidentally spread pest insects and diseases that threaten park resources and the health of our forests. Campers should use local firewood. Do not take wood home and do not leave firewood -- burn it!
- Handwashing and dishwashing are permitted only where appropriate facilities are available. Handwashing and dishwashing are prohibited at water spigots, hand pumps, springs, lakes, and streams.
- Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons. In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner’s car, trailer, or leased campsite. Exceptions include: law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms are authorized to carry a firearm concealed on their person while they are within a state park.
All visitors must also follow the State Park Rules and Regulations.