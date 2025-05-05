Five state parks offer overnight lodging for organized groups. The basic element of the organized group cabin camp is the unit, which generally consists of sleeping cabins or barrack-type sleeping facilities, toilets, and a unit lodge (activity building).

The sleeping cabins can sleep either 2 or 4 people, while barracks can sleep up to 26 people. Cabin camps also have a:

Central shower house

First aid building

Dining hall

Staff quarters

Camp office

Parking

All buildings are unheated, but a few have fireplaces.

The state park organized group camps were built during the mid-1930s as Federal Recreation Demonstration Areas by the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration. Some of the camp buildings once served as living quarters for the conservation corps members who worked developing the parks.

To see a map of group cabin opportunities across the state and a description of the cabin units, see state park’s group cabins camp map.

Organized group cabin camps may only be used by organized youth and adult groups that have current nonprofit status under current federal regulations.