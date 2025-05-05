Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Land Acquisition and Conservation Grants

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources helps communities and nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania acquire land for public parks and open space through its grant program.

    What Can Be Funded?

    Purchase(s) or donation(s) of land for:

    • Critical habitat and open space
    • Community recreation areas
    • Trail corridors and greenways Purchase of conservation easements following the WeConservePA Model Easement.

    Who Should Apply?

    • County and municipal governments
    • Eligible municipal agencies
    • Pre-qualified land trusts

    What Is the Typical Grant Size?

    • Award amounts vary but are typically between $150,000 - $500,000.
    • Dollar-for-dollar match is typically required.

    When Are Applications Accepted?

    The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).