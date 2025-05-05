What Can Be Funded?
Partnerships are collaborations between DCNR and multi-municipal, regional, and statewide organizations. Example projects include:
- Convening, education, and training
- Special purpose planning projects
- Implementation of previously completed plans
- Mini-grant programs
- State-designated Heritage Areas
- Conservation Landscapes
Who Should Apply?
- Non-profit organizations
- Regional municipal entities
- State-designated Heritage Areas
What Is the Typical Grant Size?
- Awards average $150,000 and are typically capped at $300,000.
- Match requirement varies by funding source.
- Mini-grants require dollar-for-dollar match.
When Are Applications Accepted?
The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.
Contact Us
For more information, please contact your Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).