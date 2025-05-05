Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for State and Regional Partnerships Grants

    Register and complete your grant application online and learn more about partnership grants that advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation, and heritage projects.

    What Can Be Funded?

    Partnerships are collaborations between DCNR and multi-municipal, regional, and statewide organizations. Example projects include:

    • Convening, education, and training
    • Special purpose planning projects
    • Implementation of previously completed plans
    • Mini-grant programs
    • State-designated Heritage Areas
    • Conservation Landscapes

    Who Should Apply?

    • Non-profit organizations
    • Regional municipal entities
    • State-designated Heritage Areas

    What Is the Typical Grant Size?

    • Awards average $150,000 and are typically capped at $300,000.
    • Match requirement varies by funding source.
    • Mini-grants require dollar-for-dollar match.

    When Are Applications Accepted?

    The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).