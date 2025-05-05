Apply for Trail Grants

What Can Be Funded?
Trail grants support both motorized and non-motorized trails. For grant application purposes, a trail is defined as a designated route on land with public access for recreation and/or alternative transportation opportunities that accommodate users of various ages and abilities such as walking, jogging, hiking, fitness, backpacking, cross country skiing, bicycling, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, four-wheel driving, and all-terrain off-road vehicles.
In addition, a project must have at least 75% of the total project cost related to trail and/or trail facilities. Projects that involve the development of walking paths and internal walkways within parks are not considered trail projects.
Trail Grants Can Fund:
- Planning, acquisition of land, development, rehabilitation and maintenance of trails and trail facilities
- Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction of trails and facilities
- Educational programs that promote safety and environmental protection as they relate to the use of trails
Who Should Apply?
- County and municipal governments
- Eligible municipal agencies
- Non-profit organizations
- For-profit entities
What Is the Typical Grant Size?
- Award amounts vary, ranging from $25,000 to a soft cap of $500,000.
- Dollar-for-dollar match is typically required, however some projects might qualify for 20% match
When Are Applications Accepted?
The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.
Contact Us
For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).
Resources
Trail Grants at Other State Agencies
- Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation)
- Multimodal Transportation Fund (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation)
- Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development)
- Multimodal Transportation Fund (Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development)