of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Recreation and Conservation Planning Grants

    Grants are available to plan for local recreation and conservation improvement projects through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

    What Can Be Funded?

    Planning grants can fund:

    • Comprehensive park, recreation, open space, and greenway plans
    • Master site development plans
    • Swimming pool complex and indoor recreation facility feasibility studies
    • Land conservation and stewardship plans

    Who Should Apply?

    • County and municipal governments
    • Eligible municipal agencies
    • Non-profit organizations

    What Is the Typical Grant Size?

    • Award amounts vary but are typically between $25,000 - $75,000.
    • Dollar-for-dollar match is required.

    When Are Applications Accepted?

    The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).