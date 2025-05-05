Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Rivers Conservation Grants

    Rivers Conservation Grants through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program focus on protecting and enhancing the conservation or recreation value of Pennsylvania’s waterways.

    What Can Be Funded?

    Rivers projects improve protection of and access to Pennsylvania’s waterways. Example projects include:

    • Stream and wetland restoration
    • Small dam removal
    • Boat launch, boardwalk, and fishing access installation
    • River and watershed conservation plans and master site development plans

    Who Should Apply?

    • County and municipal governments
    • Eligible municipal agencies
    • Non-profit organizations

    What Is the Typical Grant Size?

    • Award amounts vary but are typically between $30,000 - $250,000.
    • Dollar-for-dollar match is typically required.

    When Are Applications Accepted?

    The application period opens the second Monday of January and closes the last business day of April.

    Contact Us

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).